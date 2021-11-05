Viva Wyndham Azteca Reopens After Millions in Renovations

[MIAMI]– Viva Wyndham Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Bahamas announced that after extensive renovations totaling more than $6 million, Viva Wyndham Azteca will reopen its doors to guests effective November 1, 2021.

The reopening of the all-inclusive, oceanfront resort located in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, home to the finest white-sand beaches in the renowned Playacar complex, also coincides with the reopening of Viva Wyndham’s V Heavens Resort located in the Playa Dorada complex in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. V Heavens features an ample array of amenities, and also boasts a full-service spa, as well as a Robert Trent Jones Sr. signature golf course. The two resort openings complete the reopening of all eight of Viva Wyndham resorts across its portfolio.

Renovations to Viva Wyndham Azteca include upgrades to all room categories. This includes Superior Rooms which are outfitted with heritage-rich, Mexican-inspired décor. As well as state-of-the art technology, and stunning ocean, pool, and garden views. The lobby and public areas also feature all new décor. A full renovation has been completed at the snack bar with Mexican-inspired design elements. The restaurants, El Nopal Buffet and Il Palco Italian a la carte, have also been completely redone with all new décor, high-end flooring, and beautiful paint schemes.

“Viva Wyndham is constantly improving its offerings for our guests because we know that they deserve the vacation of a lifetime at cost conscious rates,” said Amanda Santana, Viva Wyndham’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s always our goal to exceed their expectations and provide a one-of-a-kind experience that guests will remember for years to come.”

Amenities

For those who love the nightlife, Viva Wyndham Azteca also features an entertainment line-up that includes live shows and performance. Guests can also enjoy non-stop action with activities ranging from non-motorized water sports to a weekly handicrafts market. In addition to Mexican cooking classes, dance lessons, theme parties and more. Guests of all ages are also welcome to enjoy a wide array of relaxing and fun-filled activities. This include dozens of land and water sports (with equipment and instruction included). The resort offers activities such as sailing, windsurfing, tennis, paddleboarding, TRX and other fitness classes. There are also childcare activities, including a new kid’s pool to experience. Additionally, guests have access to the many amenities of the resort’s sister property Maya, which is located just next door. Totaling eight restaurants and five bars to enjoy.

Viva Wyndham V Heavens offers its guests an unparalleled, adults-only vacation with an expansive pool just steps away from a full bar. Guest can also enjoy a Jacuzzi, beach snack bar, a buffet restaurant and 4 a la carte restaurants: V Kitchen, an international buffet-style restaurant; Blend, which features fusion cuisine; Rosmarino, offering Italian specialties; Puebla 222, serving Mexican cuisine; and Sofrito, featuring authentic Dominican flavors. For those who prefer to dine in-room, 24-hour room service is available.

Both properties are TripAdvisor award recipients.