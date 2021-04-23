Top 10 Communities in Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach is host to high-rise hotels and resorts, oceanfront condominiums and holiday houses, and smaller “family” type motels and inns. Reserve a campsite at one of the Grand Strand’s campgrounds for an unforgettable experience. With summer fully underway, Myrtle Beach accommodation is quickly filling up. So be sure to check market common homes for sale and enjoy a luxurious downtown atmosphere.

Top 10 Communities of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Here are some of the finest communities you’ll find in South Carolina‘s tropical paradise of Myrtle Beach:

Arbor Glen

Market Common has become a prominent neighborhood for anyone considering relocating to Myrtle Beach. D.R. Horton is now developing a new community in the city named Arbor Glen. The 450-home community will be constructed in stages, with construction scheduled for about 2022.

Arbor House

Arbor House is a charming cluster of single-family coastal homes situated in Myrtle Beach’s Arcadia neighborhood.

Arbor House is conveniently located off Highway 17/North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, just minutes from award-winning dining, attractions, clinics, and theaters. Additionally, this area is a short walk from a splendid beach.

Barefoot Landing, Restaurant Row, Pirates Voyage, The Carolina Opry Theatre, and The Track are all nearby attractions, as are several other fun activities.

Arbor House beach houses vary in size between 1,000-1,600 sq ft. Many of the houses in this neighborhood are separated but are marketed as condominiums within a shared area. Residents will enjoy the community’s indoor pool.

Arbor House is priced between $200K and $270K.

Arcadian Shores

Arcadian Shores is situated slightly east of Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach’s Arcadian district, near Kingston Plantation.

Thanks to the neighborhood’s accessibility to Highway 17 and the Highway 17 Bypass, inhabitants of Arcadian Shores can have direct access to North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and Georgetown.

Arcadian Shores is conveniently situated close to Restaurant Row and has beautiful amenities such as championship golf courses, Barefoot Landing, Tanger Outlets, and the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. Additionally, residents here appreciate the neighborhood’s proximity to the ocean!

Arcadian Shores houses vary in size between 1,500-4,000 square feet. The majority are built of timber and brick, with some having vinyl siding. The homes in this community range in age from ten to forty years and differ in height.

At Arcadian Shores, homes range in price from the mid $400s to high $700s.

Arrowhead

The Arrowhead community consists of nine local villages, located along Highway 501, mainly around Arrowhead Country Club golf course.

Residents benefit from convenient access to the nearby areas of Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, Forestbrook, and Surfside Beach due to the property’s prime position off Highway 501. Additionally, a ramp to S.C. 31 is just around the street, providing access to North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown.

Numerous residences have screened-in patios, tray ceilings, fireplaces, and attached two-car garages. Additionally, homeowners can take advantage of local amenities such as sparkling community ponds, walking trails, fitness centers, tennis courts, and convenient access to golf.

Arrowhead’s sprawling neighborhood has views of the Arrowhead Country Club’s 27-hole golf course, and several residences are located directly on the Intracoastal Waterway, along with gorgeous scenery and vessels sailing the day away. This community is ideal for anyone searching for a relaxed, peaceful, and beautiful place to live.

Arrowhead homes have a range of one and two-storied floor plans, including 2 to 5 beds and between 1,000-3,500 square feet. Arrowhead houses vary in price from $150,000- to $300,000+. Because areas of Arrowhead are already under development, residents can choose between modern homes and existing assets.

Arrowhead Court Lodges

Arrowhead Court Lodges is a condominium community in the renowned resort region of Kingston Plantation.

In the vicinity, residents would reach North Myrtle Beach, Calabash, Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, and Georgetown on Highway 17. The whole Grand Strand can be reached easily through this route.

Those living here can find themselves close to the famous Row Street, where many award-winning restaurants are situated. Golf, shopping, food shops, and medical offices are also nearby, as well as anything else imaginable.

The Arrowhead Court Lodges condos provide views of the sea and bay. The stunning sandy beach and restaurants of the beachfront Embassy Suites Hotel are easily accessible to people working or residing there. Make use of the Sports and Health Club of Kingston, as well as the Waterpark of Splash.

The Arrowhead Court Lodgings feature condos that have enclosed porches and are built-in one- and two-bedroom arrangements.

Balmoral

Balmoral is a more recent development situated in the coveted Market Common neighborhood.

The Market Common is a quick stroll, cycle ride, or drive from Balmoral and features world-class shopping, dining, gardens, and amusements. Both the city beach and Myrtle Beach State Park are located within minutes of this Beazer Homes community.

Balmoral’s single- and two-story homes feature vividly decorated bungalow designs. Buyers may range from three or four-bedroom homes with various floor plans varying in size from 1,900 to 3,500 sq ft. Both homes are natural gas-fueled and Energy Star-certified, with amenities such as Southern-style porches, quality landscaping, and energy-efficient appliances.

Balmoral’s homes are available from the low $300s to the mid $400s, with some even higher.

Barefoot Resort

Barefoot Resort is a popular neighborhood in North Myrtle Beach. This neighborhood is conveniently located adjacent to the iconic Barefoot Landing attraction.

Barefoot Resort is located off Highway 17 Company, which provides residents with convenient access to Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Little River, and Calabash. Highway 31 is just down the valley and offers a quick and convenient path to Myrtle Beach and Georgetown.

Inhabitants of Barefoot Resort have access to a variety of recreational opportunities, including tennis, shopping, great restaurants, live music, watersports, surfing, boating, and the surrounding ocean. Additionally, the city is home to clinics, gas stations, convenience stores, and everything else you might need.

Barefoot Resort’s facilities are unmatched. Residents will enjoy beaches, a private gym, and tennis courts, among other amenities. Additionally, owners have access to the Residents Club and the Yacht Club Marina’s sparkling lake. Additionally, Barefoot Resort is host to two championship golf courses. And, of course, have a look around, and you can see the state-of-the-art Barefoot Landing entertainment center, which includes restaurants, cinemas, and many other amenities the entire family will enjoy.

Briarcliffe Acres

Briarcliffe Acres is a beautiful neighborhood located away from the chaos of Myrtle Beach.

Briarcliffe Acres, developed in the 1950s, is isolated from the disturbance and noise of Highway 17, providing its inhabitants with a quiet and pleasant lifestyle. Residents enjoy access to a lovely private beach complete with a cabana and renovated parking.

The neighborhood is situated off Highway 17 North, midway between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, and is only minutes from the numerous excellent restaurants and shops at Myrtle Beach Mall and Barefoot Landing, the brand stores at Tanger Outlets, and the popular eateries on Restaurant Row.

The homes in this secluded community are unique in their architecture and characteristics, varying from cozy and intimate to bigger, mansion-style homes. The prices vary from $450,000 to more than $2 million.

Brittany National Park

Brittany Park is a residential neighborhood located between 44th to 48th avenues north of Myrtle Beach. It consists of three- and four-bedroom brick and stucco houses.

The place is ideal, just under a mile from Broadway and only a short distance from the shore. On the 38th North Avenue, restaurants and convenience stores are adjacent, as are Myrtle Beach schools.

Brittany Park home prices begin at about $225,000 and rise to $300,000 for more significant properties. Homes in this neighborhood sell quickly due to their convenient proximity to the ocean, colleges, and numerous Myrtle Beach attractions.

Homes usually vary in size from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet and feature vaulted ceilings, well-equipped kitchens, and fireplaces with plenty of ambient daylight.

Cadiz at Grande Dunes

The homes at Grande Dunes in Cadiz are more than just houses; they are spacious Mediterranean-style residences.

Cadiz at Grande Dunes is located near S.C. 31 and is just around the Intracoastal Waterway of Myrtle Beach and its many restaurants and supermarket choices.

All facilities are included with the “Grande Dunes Community,” including exclusive beach links, cabanas, beachfront pools, fine dining, and breathtaking scenic views of the ocean, as well as Ocean Club and golf opportunities. Residents often have access to additional facilities such as wellness centers, yacht ramps, and tennis courts.

The properties include immaculately preserved front and backyard facilities, exclusive recreation areas with private pools, and excellent outdoor cooking choices.

If you’re searching for a comfortable, relaxed lifestyle with plenty of facilities, “Cadiz at Grande Dunes” is an excellent option.

Numerous houses have four bedrooms and are priced between $1 million and $2 million.

Conclusion

There is a reason almost 15 million people visit our beaches per year, and it has little to do with the ocean. It’s our welcoming and friendly community. People make neighborhoods unique, and in Myrtle Beach, you’ll find neighbors that share the Southern hospitality that has made the state so famous.