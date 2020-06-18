4 Renovation Ideas for your South Florida Home

As Floridians, we get to enjoy the warm weather year-round. Because of this, we don’t have as many limitations when it comes to outdoor renovations. Since we get to enjoy more time outside, creating an ideal backyard space isn’t uncommon for south Florida homes.

Here are four great outdoor renovation ideas for your backyard paradise!

Outdoor shower

Outdoor showers are a game-changer. Whether you want to enjoy the fresh air or avoid getting the house dirty after a day at the beach, outdoor showers are a great addition to any Florida home. You can choose to have your outdoor shower be open or enclosed — it just depends on your privacy needs.

If you choose to install an outdoor shower, you need to make sure to include proper leveling and draining resolutions. You wouldn’t want the shower water to pool up and linger or drain into an area you don’t want to flood. Additionally, you may or may not need to rework your plumbing depending on the location and desired use of your outdoor shower.

Daybeds

Daybeds are probably one of the coolest and most relaxing additions you can make to your backyard. These beds, which are designed to be outdoors, offer a relaxing place to take a nap, sunbathe, or just hang out. To make it even cooler, you can make it a hanging bed or incorporate curtains and a canopy to add privacy.

Outdoor bar and kitchen

As Floridians, we can spend time outdoors year-round. So, why not build an outdoor bar and kitchen? With these, you’ll be able to spend time more outside with food and drinks readily available to you. You can also spend time with your family and friends by cooking and eating an outdoor meal while enjoying the warmth. Or, you can just lounge outside with drinks!

If you have a pool, you could even renovate part of your pool to be a pool bar as well.

Screened-in or covered porch

Screening in a portion of your porch allows you to enjoy the outdoor air while protecting yourself from the Florida sun and mosquitos. As South Floridians, we know how bad mosquitos can be — especially in the summer. With a screened-in porch, you won’t have to worry about that.

If you have a pool in your yard as well, this allows you to enjoy the open air while still taking a break from the heat and shelter from the rain without having to go inside. You can also put the outdoor bar and kitchen within the porch area to make it even better.