Bazodee, Black-Owned Caribbean Flavorings Enterprise Announces Newest Flavors

Empowered Black female CEO, Debra Sandler, and her family introduce two new flavors of seasonings and complements, “Tasty Tamarind” and “Real Trini Curry” to the family’s latest culinary venture, Bazodee.

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The women of the Mavis family have the food industry swooning over Bazodee, their newest project, in which they have paired East Indian flavors. The rich blend of the trifecta of Caribbean, Trinidadian and Venezuelan flavors and spices have produced two unique products, “Real Trini Curry” and “Tasty Tamarind” applicable to an endless array of island tastes.

Generated from a household with a line of strong women who take pride in their heritage, Bazodee embodies a home filled with music and culture, specifically sharing these traditions through a culinary experience with each other.

The brand encourages families to bond over food by sharing Mavis family recipes filled with Trinidadian flavors.

Bazodee strives to celebrate unique individuality and encourages others to experiment and produce their own flavorful creations with Bazodee’s rich seasonings.

The newest flavors to join the Bazodee collection include, “Real Trini Curry” and “Tasty Tamarind”. These seasonings can be used as a dip, glaze, or complement sauce for flavoring any dish.

Parallel to the 2018 original collection of award-winning Bazodee sauces, the new sauces are all-natural, vegetarian, preservative and gluten-free. “Real Trini Curry,” “Tasty Tamarind” and Bazodee’s original flavors, “Soca Sauce,” “Hot Soca Sauce,” and “Marvelous Marinade.”

Bazodee hopes to distribute the generations of knowledge and traditions in the kitchen from one family to the next through their unique products and family history.