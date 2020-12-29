Jamaica Welcomes Uptick in Arrivals During Holiday Season

Jamaica Records Largest Seven-Day Arrivals Since Reopening

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – This week, Jamaica reported its highest seven-day cumulative arrival figures since reopening borders on June 15.

Preliminary statistics from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) show that for the period December 22-28, just over 21,000 passengers arrived on the island.

The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay welcomed 16,841 and 4,203 additional passengers arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

“This is welcome news for us as an industry as we see an uptick in visitor arrivals and close the year on a positive note. The Christmas holidays provided the destination a well-needed boost, which we hope will be an indicator of what we can expect in the New Year,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “All stakeholders remain positive and believe that the air seats secured for Winter 2020/2021 will further bolster our recovery efforts.”

Between December 1-28, Jamaica welcomed over 98,000 visitors, an increase of more than 30,000 compared to the previous month.

Sangster International Airport continues to account for the majority of arrivals. Between June 15 and December 28, a total of 376,044 passengers arrived on the island.

The JTB recently announced tourism sales and marketing strategies that will deliver on the Destination Assurance promise of a safe, secure and seamless visit.

Destination Assurance prioritizes health and safety, while positioning Jamaica as the premiere holiday choice for GEN-C, the generation that transcends demographics and reflects the shared psychographic of living through the pandemic.