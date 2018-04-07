Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay Launches Getaway Package Offering 4th Night Free Savings

Free night offer valid on resort stays enjoyed through December 23, 2018

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay has launched a new Getaway Package offering “4th Night Free” savings on select resort stays enjoyed by December 23, 2018.

“Who wouldn’t love a bonus free night in Jamaica?” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “Our 4th Night Free sale gives travelers a great incentive to stretch their vacation time under the warm Jamaican sun that little bit extra further to fully relax.”

In addition to 4th Night Free savings, guests of the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay also enjoy unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), non-motorized watersports, resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.), taxes and gratuities. Free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites at the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is also included, and all kids 12 and under stay, play and eat free when sharing accommodations with parents.

“The all-inclusive program enjoyed by all guests of The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is among the most competitive in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean region,” noted Madden-Greig. “Having an extra night to enjoy all of those inclusions just makes the value that much better.”

For adult travelers seeking a kid-free vacation experience, the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay offers RoseHall Club, a 52-room “resort within a resort” reserved exclusively for adults. Outfitted with its own private pool, complete with a swim-up bar, an elegant adults-only lounge, and premium amenities and services, RoseHall Club meets the needs of discerning adult travelers.

Getaway Package bookings must be made by December 19, 2018. Eligible resort stays must take place Sunday–Thursday. Accommodations in standard, superior, deluxe, and junior suite room categories are valid. A three-night minimum stay is required, savings cannot be combined with any other promotion, and additional restrictions may apply.

For reservations and more information visit the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay online at www.caribbeanhi.com, or call toll-free, 1-888-288-6006.