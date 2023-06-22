Travel

Jamaica Wins Top Honors At 2023 TravelAge West Wave Awards

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 7 1 minute read
Mindy Poder, Dian Holland - 2023 TravelAge West Wave Awards
Mindy Poder, Executive Editor, TravelAge West (at left) with Dian Holland, Business Development Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board (at right) at the 2023 WAVE Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As Jamaica continues to lead the travel industry’s return to growth, the destination has been honored with two 2023 WAVE (Western Advisors’ Vote of Excellence) Awards by TravelAge West, ‘Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Caribbean’ and ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’. In the 18-year history of these awards, it is the 12th time Jamaica has earned the latter recognition, which is the top distinction for a destination.

Mindy Poder, Dian Holland - 2023 TravelAge West Wave Awards
Mindy Poder, Executive Editor, TravelAge West (at left) with Dian Holland, Business Development Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board (at right) at the 2023 WAVE Awards

“Jamaica is the only destination to have won the recognition of ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ so many times and we are very grateful to receive these awards,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of support to our valued travel trade partners, so earning this acknowledgement by TravelAge West and its advisor readers makes this a very proud moment for us.”

More than 6,500 travel advisor professionals throughout the U.S. and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best-of-the-best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients. The winners were chosen after careful review by Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Kenneth Shapiro and the editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of industry advisors and industry experts, and online research.

Kenneth Shapiro, Dian Holland - 2023 TravelAge West Wave Awards
Kenneth Shapiro, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, TravelAge West (at left) with Dian Holland, Business Development Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board (at right) at the 2023 WAVE Awards.

TravelAge West has been serving the travel industry for 54 years, as a leading source of travel industry news and product information. Held on June 8 in Marina del Rey, California, the TravelAge West 2023 WAVE Awards gave travel advisors in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners. The Awards, which are held annually, were provided to more than 190 companies, individuals, and destinations across 76 categories. TravelAge West will include a special WAVE Awards section in the July 10 issue, highlighting award winners.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett New Nonstop JFK/Mobay Flight to Further Boost Tourist Arrivals

New Nonstop JFK/Mobay Flight to Further Boost Tourist Arrivals in Jamaica

November 21, 2019

New ‘JAMAICA Sport’ Entity Launched to Develop Sports Tourism

October 2, 2014
Improve Your Wellness at “Time For ME” Women’s Weekend Retreat

Ocean Club Resorts Turks & Caios Introduces New Spa Credit Promotion

June 11, 2015

Caribbean Tourism Organisation Caribbean Travel Journalism Awards 2014

September 15, 2014
Back to top button