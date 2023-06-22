Jamaica Wins Top Honors At 2023 TravelAge West Wave Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As Jamaica continues to lead the travel industry’s return to growth, the destination has been honored with two 2023 WAVE (Western Advisors’ Vote of Excellence) Awards by TravelAge West, ‘Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Caribbean’ and ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’. In the 18-year history of these awards, it is the 12th time Jamaica has earned the latter recognition, which is the top distinction for a destination.

“Jamaica is the only destination to have won the recognition of ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ so many times and we are very grateful to receive these awards,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of support to our valued travel trade partners, so earning this acknowledgement by TravelAge West and its advisor readers makes this a very proud moment for us.”

More than 6,500 travel advisor professionals throughout the U.S. and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best-of-the-best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients. The winners were chosen after careful review by Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Kenneth Shapiro and the editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of industry advisors and industry experts, and online research.

TravelAge West has been serving the travel industry for 54 years, as a leading source of travel industry news and product information. Held on June 8 in Marina del Rey, California, the TravelAge West 2023 WAVE Awards gave travel advisors in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners. The Awards, which are held annually, were provided to more than 190 companies, individuals, and destinations across 76 categories. TravelAge West will include a special WAVE Awards section in the July 10 issue, highlighting award winners.