[ATLANTA] – The Travel Fair, Caribbean & Mexico 2022 is scheduled for the 16th and 17th of June and is organized by TASC and Espy Global jointly. It is a series of virtual travel shows with the first event dedicated to the Caribbean and Mexico. Best of all they will have dedicated sessions on accommodations, tours, romance, weddings, boutique resorts, culinary and food tours, and health & wellness from the biggest players in the concerned segments in the destinations in focus.

“We are aware that the world is opening, however, the virtual component of travel education is needed throughout the year. The travel trade needs to be kept abreast of all things travel. The Travel Fair is a great way to keep them updated. TASC (Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean) is a valuable community with over 10,000 active Travel Agents. They keep the travel trade connected with Caribbean suppliers”, says Kelly Fontenelle, Founder of TASC.

Benefit for Travel Agents

“Successful Travel Agents know that while product knowledge is important, it is also beneficial to know how to market their brands. For these knowledge seekers, The Travel Fair will have a combination of destinations updates and sales and marketing components. The perfect marriage of product and marketing tips to help to guide the success of our attendees”, says Nicole Barrett, Founder of Espy Global.

Nicole and Kelly, the Founders of Espy Global and TASC respectively have come together in organizing the event. Especially with their combined experience of more than 40 years in travel. Both of them have been trusted names by travel agents to rely on for travel resources. The duo not only has their respective successful marketing agencies, but they have also collaborated on projects including the wildly successful Tackling Travel podcast and the soon to come Uncover Your Caribbean Travel show.

Collaboration

The Travel Fair team is excited about the collaboration. More importantly, the wealth of knowledge and actionable components that the event will bring. The event aims at becoming a continuous platform for Travel Agents, Supplier education, and connection.