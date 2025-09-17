University of Miami Hurricanes Partnership with Bahamas

MIAMI GARDENS – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation was thrilled to act as the presenting sponsor for the University of Miami Hurricanes’ electrifying football game against the University of South Florida Bulls on Sept. 13 at Hardrock Stadium. The Hurricanes secured a commanding win over the Bulls, 49-12, in a game filled with intensity and excitement.

Senator the Hon. L. Ryan Pinder, Bahamas Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, and Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, attended the event. Their presence underscored the importance of the thriving partnership.

Now in its third year, this dynamic collaboration between BMOTIA and University of Miami Athletics includes game sponsorships, vibrant Bahamian cultural showcases. It also features interactive fan engagements spanning the university’s football and basketball seasons.

The joint effort advances The Bahamas’ Sports in Paradise programme. This initiative reinforces its position as a top destination for sports events. Additionally, it focuses on conferences and tournaments.

The BMOTIA is also excited to announce the second annual Canes Weekend in The Bahamas, scheduled for 31 Oct. to 1 Nov. Billed as a unique cross-cultural celebration, the event bringing together Hurricane fans, players and alumni, will take place in Nassau.

University of Miami Hurricanes Partnership

“This partnership with the University of Miami is an important pillar in our ongoing efforts to showcase The Bahamas as a world class destination,” said the Hon. I Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “We know that sports is a powerful medium to reach engaged fans and with the recent airlift announcements coming out of Florida, these activations are a timely reminder that paradise is only an hour away.” “We look forward to welcoming the Hurricanes community back to Nassau this fall where they can experience our world-class hospitality and the beauty of our island nation,” said DPM Cooper.

Throughout the day, supporters immersed themselves in The Bahamas-themed fan zone. Highlights included activities like cornhole and complimentary virgin daiquiri tastings in flavours such as Pineapple Paradise and Strawberry Breeze. Fans also enjoyed themed giveaways including plush swimming pigs, branded sunglasses.

Fan Zone Experience

The BMOTIA transformed the fan zone experience with a rousing Junkanoo performance. Additional activations at the Hurricane Club tailgate and the 200-suite level featured spin-the-wheel prizes and promotions from Margaritaville, drawing crowds eager to learn about upcoming island adventures.

A crowd-pleaser was the 60-second, hands-free pineapple eating contest. The sweet and sticky showcase culminated with one triumphant Hurricanes fan securing a getaway to Canes Weekend in The Bahamas. The Director General delivered the prize during an exhilarating on-field ceremony at the first timeout, while Senator Pinder participated in the pre-game coin toss.

“The undeniable energy at Hard Rock Stadium, a shared passion for both the game and The Bahamas, was tangible throughout the day,” said Duncombe. “We are excited to bring that same spirit home for Canes Weekend, where fans can experience the magic and adventure that awaits across our 16 distinct islands.

Canes Weekend

Canes Weekend will transport the Hurricanes’ vibe to Nassau’s sun-soaked shores. It creates a must-do escape for fans. Accommodations are available at The Pointe Margaritaville Beach Resort or the historic British Colonial in downtown Nassau.

The itinerary kicks off with a lively beachside costume party at Margaritaville Nassau on Friday, Oct. 31. This is followed by a kids’ football clinic with UM alumni legends. An unlimited tailgate feast and a dynamic watch party at ICON Sports Bar will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event is complete with massive screens overlooking the sea.

Visitors can also explore Nassau’s highlights, from the historic Queen’s Staircase and bustling markets to pristine beaches and snorkelling excursions on Paradise Island.

Discover more about ‘Canes Weekend and the alliance between The Islands of The Bahamas and UM Athletics.