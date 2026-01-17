Human Trafficking Awareness Symposium to Unite Community Leaders

MIAMI GARDENS — Human trafficking is a hidden crime that impacts communities across South Florida, often in ways that go unnoticed. The Human Trafficking Awareness Symposium: Creating Safer Neighborhoods brings together survivors, advocates, public officials, service providers, and concerned residents for an informative and empowering community conversation.

Presented by Female Development World Organization (FDWO) along with community partners, the symposium will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of how human trafficking operates, why Florida remains highly impacted, and the warning signs families, faith leaders, educators, and neighbors should not ignore.

The event will feature survivor-centered perspectives, expert panel discussions, and practical guidance on prevention, reporting, and available community resources.

“Human trafficking thrives in silence, fear, and lack of awareness,” said Dr. Lavern V. Deer, Founder & CEO of Female Development World Organization (FDWO). “This symposium is about breaking that silence, by educating our communities, amplifying survivor voices, and equipping families, faith leaders, and neighbors with the knowledge to recognize the signs and take action. When communities are informed and united, exploitation loses its power, and safer neighborhoods become possible.”

Participants Can Expect:

Insight from human trafficking survivors and leading experts

Education on local and statewide trafficking trends

Tools to recognize red flags and safely report concerns

Information on community resources and victim support services

Opportunities to engage with local organizations and advocates

The symposium is designed for community members, parents, faith leaders, educators, youth advocates, nonprofit leaders, and anyone committed to protecting vulnerable populations. Refreshments will be provided, and the event will be live-streamed on Facebook @FDWO for those unable to attend in person.

WHEN

Saturday, January 17, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE

Greater New Bethel Baptist Church

17025 NW 22nd Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

DETAILS

This symposium will highlight the scope of human trafficking in Florida, provide survivor-centered insights, and offer practical information for community vigilance, reporting, and victim support services. Live streaming will be available on Facebook @FDWO. Refreshments will be provided.

WHY FLORIDA?

Florida continues to face a high burden of human trafficking. According to a statewide report from the University of South Florida’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Lab, an estimated more than 700,000 Florida residents were victims of human trafficking in 2024, including hundreds of thousands in labor exploitation and approximately 200,000 in sex trafficking, with minors representing a significant portion of those affected.

The state consistently ranks among the top U.S. states for reported trafficking cases due to its large population, extensive tourism, major transportation corridors, and diverse industries that traffickers exploit to lure and control victims. Through awareness, collaboration, and action, communities can play a critical role in prevention and protection.