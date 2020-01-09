TPS Holders and U.S. Citizen Children Fear Possibility of Separation

TPS Holders to Lobby Members of Congress to Protect Their Families

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, January 8th at 1:00 pm ET children of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders will close out a lobbying day with a press conference at 1732 Longworth House Office Building to call attention to the uncertain fate of TPS holders and the family separation that would ensue if their immigration status is allowed to terminate.

As long-term plans are yet to be established for the future of TPS, thousands of immigrant parents are forced to live in fear of being separated from their American-born children.

The lobby day and press conference will lift up the voices of children of TPS recipients, who are urging Congress to permanently protect their parents from deportation.