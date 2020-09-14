Caribbean Ambassadors to Discuss COVID-19 Impact at Zoom Town Hall

BOSTON – The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF), will present Part 3 of its Caribbean COVID-19 Update discussion forum featuring Ambassadors of several Caribbean Countries as well as Diaspora leaders.

The Zoom Town Hall will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 5.00 pm, and will be streamed live on various platforms including, the Authentic Caribeean Facebook Page as well as on its Instagram Page, Authentic Foundation.

The town hall will provide the Diaspora with updates on the impact of COVID-19 across the Caribbean; discuss the reopening of borders, the Caribbean economy and the future of tourism and the Diaspora involvement.

Several Caribbean countries have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks since the reopening of their borders.

Ambassadors invited to participate include Excellencies:

Ronald Sanders, Antigua & Barbuda ;

; Audrey Marks, Jamaica ;

; Sidney Collie, Bahamas ;

; Noel Lynch, Barbados ;

; Daniel Gutierez, Belize ;

; Yolanda Smith, Grenada ;

; Riyad Insanally, Guyana ;

; Herve Denis, Haiti ;

; Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, Saint Kitts & Nevis ;

; Anton Edmunds, Saint Lucia ;

; Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, Saint Vincent & Grenadines

Minister Joselin Croes, Aruba

Diaspora Community Updates

Diaspora Community updates will be provided by

Miranda Alexander, President-Caribbean Community of Philadelphia;

Violette Haldane, President-West Indian Foundation of Hartford, Connecticut;

Meegan Scott, President-Magate Wildhorse Canadian Diaspora;

Rudi Page, UK Diaspora Representative and President-MCW Enhanced Leadership Insights;

Colette Cyrus-Burnett, CEO/Founder-Global Food Warrior, New York;

Jean Herbert-Walters, President-Ruth Liburd Foundation Inc., Atlanta, Georgia

Dr. Karren Dunkley, North East Representative-Global Jamaica Diaspora Council

The Opening Plenary will be led by Dr. Claire Nelson, President-Institute of Caribbean Studies, Washington D.C. and Andrew Sharpe, ACF President, who will also host the panel. He will be joined by Co-host, Lesley Ells. Moderating the panel will be Ms. Lisa Harper, ACF.

Authentic Caribbean Foundation, Inc., continues to provide vital support to the Caribbean and Caribbean American Disability Community through programs, youth development, and encouraging the development of the trade of Caribbean goods in the state of Massachusetts.