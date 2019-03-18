Grammy Nominated Reggae Artist Etana Announces 2019 Tour

Grammy Award nominated reggae artist Etana kick’s off her “Reggae Forever” tour on March 16, 2019 in Kingston, Jamaica and has added new dates and shows in major cities including TX, CO, MN, IL, and CA as well as internationally.

“Reggae Forever” received a prestigious Grammy Award nomination in the Best Reggae Album category. Etana is the first female in 21 years to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category. The last time a female artist was nominated in the category was in 1997 when Sister Carol received a nomination. The “Reggae Forever” album is distributed by Tad’s Records.

The worldwide smash album “Reggae Forever” is available at digital retailers including iTunes:

Grammy Nominated Reggae Artist Etana Tour Dates and Locations

March 16, 2019 at National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

April 13, 2019 at Reunion Island, Ravine Saint-Leu

April 17, 2019 at Last Concert Café, Houston TX

April 18, 2019 at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, Dallas, TX

April 19, 2019 at Queen of Sheba, Oklahoma City, OK

April 20, 2019 at Flamingo Cantina, Austin, TX

April 21, 2019 at Austin Reggae Festival, Austin, TX

April 24, 2019 at Club Viva, St. Louis, MO

April 26, 2019 at Ophelia’s, Denver, CO

April 28, 2019 at The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, CO

May 1, 2019 at The Cabooze, Minneapolis, MN

May 2, 2019 at The Wild Hare, Chicago, IL

May 3, 2019 at Kola Lounge, Farmington Hills, MI

May 4, 209 at The Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH

May 5, 2019 at Pearl Street Warehouse, Washington, DC

May 11, 2019 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, Kenya

May 19, 2019 at Unifest, Fort Lauderdale, FL

May 26, 2019 at Surfside Salisbury Beach, Salisbury, MA

May 27, 2019 at UCLA Jazz Reggae Festival, Los Angeles, CA

June 12, 2019 at Oland Roots Festival, Oland, Sweden

June 15, 2019 at El Grinch Centro de Eventos, San Jose, Costa Rica

July 6, 2019 at International African Arts Festival, Brooklyn, NY

August 2, 2019 at One Love Festival, Wiesen, Austria

August 3, 2019 at Island Soul Music Fest, Toronto, Ontario, Canada