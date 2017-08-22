Time to wield political influence in US urges Ambassador Marks

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks says the time is ripe for Jamaicans living in the United States to exercise political influence in their adopted home.

Ambassador Marks told the executive of the National Association of Jamaicans and Supportive Organizations (NAJASO) at a special luncheon at the Jamaican embassy in Washington, D.C., that they should lead the charge of getting Jamaicans sensitized to the concept of seeking political leadership at the county, state and national levels.

“ I would like to urge, that apart from your involvement in education, medical and immigration matters, that you to now see yourselves as getting involved in the electoral process of the United States and have political influence. It is critical that we get involved in the political arena where we help to elect local state and national representatives, as we have to be at the table in order to be heard and have influence. And I call upon NAJASO to lead that charge.”

Ambassador Marks invited the formation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Jamaican Embassy and NAJASO to work together on various projects, which will positively impact members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States.

NAJASO, which is celebrating forty years, is the umbrella body for Jamaican organizations throughout the United States, and represents a global model for diaspora engagement .

She pointed out that throughout the years, NAJASO has made its presence felt in communities both in Jamaica and the United States, through many initiatives such as medical missions, educational projects, scholarships which she said were all laudable projects.

The Jamaican Ambassador pledged the support of the Jamaican Embassy in assisting them to establish a national headquarters.

In response, President elect of NAJASO, Dr. Robert Clarke expressed thanks to the Ambassador for the support she has extended and looked forward to working with the Embassy in forwarding the aims of the organization.

CAPTION: Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (centre) greets President-elect of National Association of Jamaicans and Supportive Organizations( NAJASO), Dr. Robert Clarke, (second right) at the embassy of Jamaica on his arrival for a special luncheon meeting. Looking on from left to right are: Chairman of NAJASO’s medical mission, Dr. Rudolph Willis, NAJASO’s President Ricardo Nugent, Chairman Dr. Richard Constable, and Legal advisor Ambassador. Curtis Ward. Photo Derrick Scott.