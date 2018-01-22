SOUTH FLORIDA – Applications are now being accepted for the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship.

The scholarship, renewable annually, is awarded to a first or second generation, Jamaican-American female high school student attending college in Fall 2018. Valued at $1,250 yearly, the scholarship will encourage the recipient to achieve her four-year educational goal at a tertiary institution.

In order to meet the criteria for the scholarship opportunity, the must be a resident of South Florida, and have a high school graduating 3.5 GPA, which must be maintained throughout the tenure of the scholarship.

Applications must be submitted by Thursday, February 15, 2018.

As part of the qualifying criteria, the candidate is required to demonstrate commitment as a volunteer in community projects by performing a minimum of forty hours per semester.

In addition, the candidate must compose an essay (not more than two (2) pages, double-spaced), explaining why she should be awarded this scholarship.

The applicant’s study program should also include credits in International Studies and/or Women’s studies, if available. The application material should include the following: (1) the essay, (2) list of volunteer/community projects and (3) school transcript. These must be accompanied by candidate’s contact information (name/address/telephone/email address).

The information can be emailed to Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) at info@jamaicanwomenofflorida.com or mailed to P.O. Box 551677, Davie, FL 33355 by Thursday, February 15, 2018.

The Scholarship will be awarded at the fifth anniversary celebration of the JWOF organization which takes place at the Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Luncheon to be held on Saturday, April 8, at the Jungle Island, Miami Beach.

Further details regarding the scholarship and anniversary celebration is available here .