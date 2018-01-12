Jamaican Women of Florida gets ready for annual Empowerment Conference

MIAMI – The Hon Mrs. Justice Zaila Rowena McCalla, OJ, Chief Justice of Jamaica will be the keynote speaker for the fourth Annual Jamaican Women of Florida Women’s Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon to be held on Saturday March 17th, 2018, at Jungle Island in Miami.

Chief Justice McCalla joins a notable list of empowering women who have graced the JWOF conference stage sharing the hills and valleys of their climb to such prestigious positions.

Chief Justice McCalla’s stellar legal career commenced in 1976 with her admission to the Jamaican Bar, followed by service as a Clerk of Court, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Senior Resident Magistrate, Puisne Judge and Judge of Court of Appeal, before being appointed Jamaica’s first female Chief Justice in June 2007.

Chief Justice McCalla also has the distinguished honor of being appointed an Honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple Inn in London, England, in recognition of her contribution to the law in Jamaica.

The Jamaican Women of Florida Conference has a distinguished line up of powerful Jamaican women speakers including panelist, Miss Jamaica Universe 2017, and second runner-up at the Miss Universe Pageant, Davina Bennett. Miss Bennett became the talk of the night on the international stage for wearing an Afro while representing the trail blazing spirit that Jamaican Women of Florida embodies.

The one day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and wraps up at 4:00 p.m. Scheduled events will include a panel of mentors, a silent auction, a day long shopping gallery with unique items, a signature to JWOF events.

For the last five years, Jamaican Women of Florida, a group of professional women have continued to impart knowledge, mentoring and paving the way for the next generation through a variety of support programs, scholarship fundraisers, and charitable events.

The annual conference highlights the culmination of support for upcoming powerful young women.