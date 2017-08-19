Oliver Samuels & Volier ‘Maffy’ Johnson reunite in South Florida for “Frenemy”

SOUTH FLORIDA – Whirlwind Entertainment production reunites the greatest comedic duo in the history of Caribbean theatre after 15 years, Oliver Samuels & Volier ‘Maffy’ Johnson in ” Frenemy “.

The “laugh-till-yuh-belly-buss” duo dominated Friday night television in Jamaica with ‘Oliver At Large’ in late 80’s & shattered audience records globally.

Many thought it would be impossible to get these greats on the same stage again, but as patriots to their beloved Jamaica, they did it again, just in time for the celebration of Jamaica 55. Although the day has passed, members of the Jamaican diaspora can extend their celebrations in Miramar (Everglades High School) September 2 and in Coral Springs (Coral Springs High School) on September 3.

Frenemy is currently having sold out shows in Jamaica, forcing promoters to add a second show in Coral Springs, a 5pm matinee and a 8pm.

Frenemy featuring Oliver Samuels Volier ‘Maffy’ Johnson

Willie and Freddie have been friends from infant school. They share everything and defend each other…or so it seems. On several occasions this friendship has been tested and survived until a most damning revelation. Can this friendship survive? Will the bond be broken or even shattered?

You will never know until you come see veterans, Volier Johnson, Audrey Reid, Dennis Titus and Oliver Samuels in “FRENEMY”, a comedy for the entire family.

There is trouble in “Friendship Kingdom”! Who let di puss outa di bag?

For tickets and information call, 954-534-4852 or click here.