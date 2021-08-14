Blessed Heats Up The Season With New Track ‘Summa Gyal’

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Summa Gyal was written by Peter ‘Blessed’ Skinner and produced by Marcus Cain (a former producer at Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Record Label). The mid-tempo track is best described as a fun party song created to resonate with listeners during the summer season and beyond. Even though the song’s lyrics appeal to the ladies, its genre-bending, danceable nature positions it to be a true dancefloor draw for both women and men alike.

The New Single

Regarding his latest release, Blessed shared, “It’s designed to make you dance and just have a great time. It has a Latin feel with just the perfect blend of Dancehall & Soca!”

Interestingly enough, Summa Gyal which is distributed by Zojak Worldwide was originally created with the intention of being used for a commercial. As luck would have it, the would-be advertisement track evolved into a full song. The song so far is getting positive reviews from several music fans and DJs who have heard it.

Upcoming Performances

With the reopening of the entertainment industry, Blessed has been heating up the performance circuit at recent virtual and in-person events. These include Kardinal Official’s recent ‘Free The City’ event and Jerk Fest Toronto. As well as the upcoming ‘Bless In The City’ in Oshawa, Ontario (August 21st), Toronto’s ‘Mix T.O. Festival’ (August 22 nd ) and the Ahfomad Festival in Vancouver (August 29th). Blessed has previously performed at major festivals in the Caribbean and North America. These include the famous Reggae Sumfest, the Bob Marley Birthday celebration in Negril, Jamaica and every Reggae Festival In Canada.

Collaborators

He has collaborated and shared stages with legendary acts including Lauren Hill, Rita Marley, Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Tarrus Riley, Mykal Rose, Queen Ifrica, Junior Kelly & Lutan Fyah and looks forward to touching down on many more local and international platforms soon to perform his newest single ‘Summa Gyal’.

‘Summa Gyal’ is the first single from Blessed’s upcoming E.P. ‘No Skips’ which will be available on all streaming platforms. Stay tuned to www.blessedb3.com/ for more details. Follow Blessed on Instagram @blessedb3 YouTube @BLESSEDFRTO. For Management and Bookings contact (E) blessedb3@gmail.com