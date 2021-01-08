Haitian-American Comedian ‘SeJoe’ Comedy Special on Amazon Prime

The “Eddie Murphy” of Haitian-American Comedy, ‘SeJoe’ is a Pioneer, with his Critically Acclaimed, Groundbreaking Comedy Special on Amazon Prime

[MIAMI] – With over 36.5 million views on his Youtube Channel, Haitian American comedian, content king, influencer and pioneer, ‘SeJoe’ Joseph Ducasse, Dubbed as the ‘Eddie Murphy’ of Haitian-American has now taken his world renowned, critically acclaimed talents to Amazon Prime Video.

‘SeJoe’ #1 Comedy Special ‘Nou Chaje ak Pwoblèm (We Got A Lot of Problems) is available now to experience on Amazon Prime Video.

“Nou Chaje ak Pwoblèm” (We Got A Lot of Problems) is a one-hour stand-up comedy performance, written and produced by SeJoe. It is rooted in Haitian folklore traditions that emphasize the politics of both Haiti and America, the importance of language and the contradictions of religion.

‘Nou Chaje ak Pwoblèm (We Got A Lot of Problems) reviews

“Groundbreaking for the Haitian community” – Creed

“… SeJoe was super funny, well timed and professional. Like he is truly a natural born comedian whether or not he is Haitian, being Haitian is the cherry on top!” – Hair by Karyne

“SeJoe is one of the funniest Haitian comedians to date. He effortlessly made me cry with laughter. My family and I have watched this standup comedy so many times, and We want more SeJoe! . We want more! Yes, yes yes “ – Juny Love

Who is SeJoe?

Born in Brooklyn, but raised in Haiti, SeJoe experienced a presidential coup d’état, embargo and American military invasion and occupation. Because of this, he learned to hunt and garden, sometimes spending weeks without electricity, water or food.

He attended an all-boys Catholic School and played soccer throughout the Caribbean.

During one of his first trips back to New York, he asked his mother why there was so much food walking around. She told him, “Baby, Americans don’t eat pigeons.”

Off the heels of his own “Coming to America” journey, SeJoe ventured to South Florida, where he eventually studied biology, chemistry and French at Florida State University.

SeJoe began posting videos online in 2009 in an effort to cope with his decision to reject medical school.

Today, that channel has over 36.5 Million views on YouTube and Sejoe has generated over 250K followers across social media. He has been allowed the opportunity to travel around the world performing stand-up comedy.

SeJoe is trilingual: fluent in English, Haitian Creole and French. His relatable comedy will make you laugh, no matter what language you speak or what part of the world you call home.

