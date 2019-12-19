Mary J Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, and H.E.R to Headline 2020 Jazz In The Gardens

Jazz In The Gardens 15 th Anniversary March 14-15, 2020

Miami Gardens – Jazz in the Gardens announced the 2020 lineup for the 15th anniversary of the event today at the City of Miami Gardens press conference.

This year, Live Nation Urban and Live Nation Miami have signed on as partners to produce the festival in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium on March 14-15, 2020.

The festival will showcase impactful and influential artists, including Mary J Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, H.E.R, Kirk Franklin, SWV, and Stokely from Mint Condition with more to be announced.

Rickey Smiley will once again return as the host for the 2020 Jazz in the Gardens Festival.

Ticket Presales begin Wednesday (Dec. 18) at 2pm EST with the 15Th Anniversary Presale Offer. Fans can use promo code JITG2020 at TicketMaster or through the Ticketmaster Mobile App to access this presale offer.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 20 at 10 am EST at ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster Mobile App.

“Jazz in the Gardens celebrates its 15th Anniversary in 2020 and we are very excited. This year’s festival has a stellar lineup of Grammy award winning artists. It is not only the City’s signature event, but it’s also how we say hello to the world as we draw thousands of people from all over to party with us. We look forward to seeing you on March 14th and 15th,” said Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

“We are honored to partner with Mayor Gilbert and the city of Miami Gardens on the 15th anniversary of Jazz In The Gardens”, said Brittany Flores, President of Live Nation – Miami, “The event is a staple here in South Florida and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event”.

“As a manager, my clients have played this festival several times over the past decade” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, “so when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that city of Miami Gardens has with this event”.