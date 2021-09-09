Must Read These Guidelines Before You Plan for any Festival After COVID-19

Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Enjoy the Music and Art Festival of Outside Lands every year in San Francisco, California. This three-day long festival, held annually, is filled with world class exhibits, entertainment, food and great fun for everyone. The festival is held every year at the historic Glenwood Canyon Country Club in Encinitas, California. Since this area is also home to the San Diego Zoo, the Natural History Museum, Six Flags Magic Mountain and the world-famous Zoo Coast, Outside Lands Festival is a perfect blend of music and art for the whole family. The festival is open to all visitors, but especially to children ages twelve and under. There is no admission charge, but picnic packages are available for families that want to take advantage of the beautiful outdoors while enjoying food and fun on the spacious grounds.

Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest is probably the largest and the most influential German folk festival. It is held each year in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. It is normally a 16-to-eighteen-day folk festival taking place from late September until early October, with over six thousand visitors from all over the globe attending the occasion every year. The Oktoberfest runs along the main street of the city, and is a huge celebration of German culture. Although traditionally only open to German residents, over the last few years it has seen a number of foreign visitors attending.

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival is an internationally-acclaimed annual outdoor electronic dance music festival which takes place between March and April in Miami, Florida – also known as Miami Metro. The festival is named after the influential 1997 album, Ultra. It has been attracting visitors buying Ultra music festival tickets from across the world ever since its inception and the number of attendees is increasing each year. Ultra Music Festival draws a large number of DJs from across the globe to take part in the colorful and exhilarating atmosphere that the city offers. With an Ultra Music Festival is coming to your town, there are some essential things you should do before heading over.

Lovers & Friends Festival

Lovers & Friends Festival is a free international musical concert festival that has music lovers from all over the world coming together to celebrate and relax. Music lovers of all ages, musical tastes and ages from different countries get together to take part in this musical concert event. Lovers & Friends Festival has got great popularity amongst the people over the years because of its great quality music, art, dance, and funny stunts. There are various other attractions that one can enjoy at this amazing festival apart from Lovers & Friends Festival music, dance, and comedy.

Boston Calling Music Festival

Boston Calling Music Festival is an annual music festival held each year in Boston. The Boston Calling festival 2022 is going to take place during May. The first edition of the festival took place in May 1997 and prior to that, took place only twice a year, in May and September. The latest incarnation reportedly attracted 20–22,000 visitors with its first edition, attracting roughly 40,000 visitors in its subsequent iterations. The current incarnations are planned to continue to grow and attract even greater numbers in the coming years.

Astroworld Fest

The theme of the future of an Astroworld Fest appears to be a rapper centered affair, as that is currently the only untapped bit of news surrounding the annual month long celebration of hip-hop culture. Last year’s featured artist Wale brought the festival to Las Vegas, but now the complete lineup has been announced, and it looks as though we may have something new brewing. While nothing is concrete, artist lined up to perform on the final day of the festival include Migos, Party Crashers, Kero, Dot Da Genius, and Too $hort. The official musical tickets website lists over 40 acts and artists who will be performing, but those listed above and more can be found at the website for your convenience.

Tortuga Music Festival

Rock the Beach is the leading organizer of local music festivals in the region, with a focus on attracting top national and international acts to the area. The Tortuga Music Festival, an annual music extravaganza held at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida is a highly anticipated music event. The festival is traditionally scheduled for mid-April every year in Fort Lauderdale. As always the first day of the festival was designed to celebrate the passing of Senator Robert Kennedy.