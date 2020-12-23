Broward County Issues Curfew Beginning Christmas Eve

[BROWARD COUNTY] – As the holidays approach and the number of COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations continues to rise, Broward is imposing a curfew, beginning December 25, 2020 and extending through January 4, 2021.

The curfew is in effect from midnight to 5AM daily, except:

For Christmas Day, December 25, the curfew is in force from 1AM until 5AM.

For New Year’s Day, January 1, the curfew is in force from 1AM until 5AM.

The later start to the curfew on the early mornings of Christmas and New Year’s Day gives members of the community time to get home from church, social and other family gatherings common at these traditionally festive times of the year.

“The curfew, along with any and all protective actions taken by the County in response to COVID-19 are considered essential to containing the spread of the virus. The White House Coronavirus Task Force encouraged stricter mitigation efforts after confirming Florida is in the “red zone” with new cases, test positivity rates, and hospitalization rates currently on the rise,” said Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry.

“While we want to celebrate the holidays, it is imperative we continue taking all the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, including facial coverings and social distancing, to protect ourselves, family and friends from catching and unintentionally spreading this disease further,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller on Wednesday.

County and municipal Code Enforcement teams will be out in force over the holiday period to ensure that residents, visitors, and businesses are complying with the Comprehensive Emergency Order.

Requirements addressed in the order include facial coverings, social distancing, capacity requirements, operations requirements and sanitation and safety requirements. The Order also includes limitations on group gatherings in or on residential property.

Report Violations

Residents who wish to report curfew or group gathering violations are asked to call the non-emergency law enforcement number for the municipality in which the violation is occurring.

Residents are also reminded they can report business violations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week online at MyBroward.Broward.org, or by calling 311 or 954-831-4000.

The Broward County COVID-19 Hotline is open 7 days a week, excluding holidays, from 8AM to 10PM. If you call after hours, please report any violations to your local law enforcement agency by utilizing the non-emergency number.