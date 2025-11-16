Theanna Burnett: Reggae Girl Leads College Team to Historic Victory

Fairfield, Connecticut – When the final whistle blew and the snow-covered field erupted in cheers, Theanna Burnett stood in awe. Her Sacred Heart University teammates ran toward their goalkeeper, celebrating a moment that would be etched in the school’s sporting history—the first-ever MAAC Women’s Soccer Championship title.

“It was like I got a newfound energy,” Burnett recalled, her voice bubbling with pride. “All I wanted to do was surround myself with my girls. For it to be my first time winning the conference during my last year in college—and for it to be the first time in programme history—just made the celebration even more special.”

Penalty Shootout

Burnett, who also represents Jamaica on the national women’s team, the Reggae Girlz, was one of the heroes in the dramatic penalty shootout that sealed Sacred Heart’s victory at the Demske Sports Complex in Buffalo, New York. Playing all 110 minutes of the gruelling match—including two overtime periods in freezing conditions—she then stepped up as the first shooter in sudden-death penalties and calmly buried her shot.

“Making that penalty kick allowed my goalkeeper’s save to secure the championship title,” she said. “During the game, I was focused on not conceding but also trying to push forward when I could. As the pitch got covered in snow, I just knew I didn’t want my keeper to have to deal with any shots.”

For Burnett, the triumph was about more than just a trophy. It was a testament to perseverance. “The first thought that went through my mind when we won,” she said, “was how far this team has come and how much we deserved it. There was so much blood, sweat, and tears behind the scenes. It was amazing to finally reap the rewards.”

Football Journey

Although she hasn’t featured recently in matches for the Reggae Girlz, Burnett remains deeply proud of wearing the Jamaican colours. Balancing that with her college commitments, she says, takes dedication and presence.

“When my college team needs me, I give 100%. When a national team call-up comes, I do the same,” she said. “It’s an honour and a privilege to play for both, and it’s not something I take for granted.”

Her time with the national team has helped shape her leadership style and composure on the field. “The Reggae Girlz experience taught me to bring calmness to the team through my style of play and how I motivate my teammates,” Burnett explained. “It’s allowed me to grow as a centre back and to bring that knowledge back to my college team.”

Interestingly, Burnett did not start her football journey as a defender. She was a holding midfielder until her college coaches saw her potential in the back line. “They were the first ones to transition me to a centre back,” she said. “With their help — and the guidance of the national team coaches — I’ve developed into the player I am today.”

Over the years, she’s grown not only in skill but also in leadership. “I’ve pushed myself to be a more vocal presence,” she said. “Learning from past teammates in leadership positions helped me lead by example through the good and bad times.”

Theanna Burnett’s Biggest Inspiration

Behind Burnett’s drive and discipline is her biggest inspiration — her father, Theo Burnett. “The most influential person in my football journey has definitely been my father,” she said with emotion. “Everyone actually calls me Theo—it’s my tribute to him. He’s someone I always want to make proud because of how much effort he puts into not only me but all his children.”

Her father’s deep football knowledge, she said, continues to shape her game. “He’s helped build me into the person and player I am today. Even before I started playing football, he was inspiring me.”

As a young Jamaican woman excelling overseas, Burnett is aware of how much women’s football has evolved — both at home and globally.

“The support for women’s football has grown immensely,” she said. “More people are tuning in, learning about the game. It’s amazing to see how far football has come, and I’m excited to see how much more it can progress.”

To young girls who dream of following in her footsteps, Burnett’s advice is simple but powerful: “Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Every player has their own football timeline. Just keep putting in the work and trust your journey.”

With one more possible year of college eligibility ahead, Burnett is weighing her options — including a potential professional career. “A fifth year might be on the cards,” she revealed. “From there, it could be a local professional career or somewhere overseas. That decision will be made when the time comes.”

Wherever she ends up, one thing is certain: Theanna Burnett has already made history. Her grit, faith, and talent have not only lifted a college team to glory but also continue to inspire a generation of young footballers — in Jamaica and beyond.