The Ultimate Caribbean Cruise Returns, Love and Harmony Cruise Set to Sail April 2020

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

SOUTH FLORIDA – From April 6th 2020 to April 11 2020, Love and Harmony Cruise invites you to a once-in-a-lifetime experience to rub elbows with your favorite stars under the stars!

Breaking boundaries of traditional cruising, Love and Harmony Cruise has rapidly become a stellar global themed cruise, offering a wide variety of award-winning entertainment, dining options as well as a range of accommodations with the freedom and flexibility that comes with a luxury cruise ship, surrounded by the Caribbean Sea!

For the fourth consecutive year, Love and Harmony will set sail from Miami, Florida aboard the Celebrity Cruise Infinity (11 consecutive years winner of Best Premium Cruise Line by Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards) and embark on its journey to Ocho Rios, Jamaica paired with a maiden voyage to Bahamas.

It’s not a vacation, it’s an adventure!

Stellar Line-Up Featuring GRAMMY Winners

2020 Love and Harmony Cruise stellar line-up features GRAMMY dignitaries Beres Hammond, Buju Banton and Beenie Man, as well as top billboard charting superstars Wayne Wonder, Cocoa Tea and Nadine Sutherland among more illustrious names to be added.

Every night our celebrity DJ will spin soca, dancehall, reggae, R&B as you dance the night away with old friends, new ones or that special someone.

Non-Stop Entertainment

Your vacation will be filled with non-stop entertainment and fun with an exciting schedule of onboard events. In addition to live performances, you will enjoy dozens of celebrity-studded activities including:

* Domino tournaments

* Basketball competition

* Pajama party

* Masquerade Ball

A taste of the extraordinary!

There is no question that dining on Love and Harmony cruise has become a major aspect of the cruise experience. Whatever tantalize your taste buds, you’ll find it all on this journey.

From the Caribbean traditional palette (Oxtail, Curry Dishes, Ackee and saltfish, fry dumplings, porridge, etc) to a quick bite to eat, a fun family meal, or an intimate gastronomic dinner, you’ll be left more than satisfied.

Love and Harmony promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, bringing you together with a community of like-minded enthusiasts, create lasting memories, and enjoy unparalleled access to your favorite superstars.