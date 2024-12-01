The Haile Clacken Bipolar Foundation: A Journey of Hope

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – With the death of her son Haile Clacken in June, 2017, Lilieth Clacken was determined to assist persons suffering from mental illness. One year after he was shot and killed in Jamaica, she launched the Haile Clacken Bipolar Foundation, which held its sixth gala on November 23.

The event took place at Antun’s in Queens, New York one month after his murderer was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Dubbed ‘Turning Tragedy Into Awareness’, she said it was “a huge success.”

Lilieth Clacken and her husband Balfour traveled from their home in New York to see Shawn Cole, the security guard who shot their son, be sentenced. He will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years in prison.

Suffering From Mental Illness

Haile Clacken was 38 when he died. He first showed signs of mental problems while studying at York University in Canada 10 years earlier. His parents hope through their Foundation, to raise awareness of bipolar disorder, especially in Jamaica.

“The Foundation has raised funds which were used to purchase Psychological Assessment Kits. These kits were donated to the Southern Regional Health Authority in Jamaica at our gala held in Jamaica in December, 2023. They will be used to evaluate children who are displaying mental challenges or behavioral problems in school,” said Lilieth Clacken.

Haile was the second of their three children. Despite facing psychological problems, he worked well as a high school teacher. He also wrote for the Gleaner Company newspaper in Jamaica.

He was shot by Cole after mounting an armored truck in his native St. Elizabeth parish, southern Jamaica. The incident sparked a demonstration by eyewitnesses who said the troubled Clacken was needlessly shot.

At the recent Haile Clacken Bipolar Foundation gala, his family honored the donors and supporters. These individuals have helped the organization since it began. One supporter, Sharon Gordon, received the Leadership and Excellence Award.

The next Haile Clacken Bipolar Foundation gala is scheduled for May, 2025.