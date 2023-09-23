NEW YORK – In what seems like a match made in paradise, one of North America’s top specialists in romance travel is joining forces with the global authority on Caribbean romance.

Brenda O’Neale, a 30-year veteran in the travel industry and owner of With This Ring Destination Weddings and Honeymoons has been appointed as Sales Director for MarryCaribbean.com, the Caribbean honeymoon, romance and wedding headquarters.

In her new role, O’Neale will be responsible for The Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding and Romance Guide, a publication which highlights the Caribbean region as the desired destination for engaged couples seeking to plan their dream Caribbean wedding, honeymoon or simply a romantic jaunt.

“We are delighted to have Brenda bring her wealth of experience in the romance market to MarryCaribbean.com. She’s an excellent addition to the family and we anticipate great things from her,” said Jacqueline Johnson, CEO of MarryCaribbean.com, a division of Global Bridal Group.

O’Neale is no stranger to the publication, having been a content contributor for the past five years, and is also a contributor to The Compass Magazine (a division of VaxVacationAccess) and Upscale Magazine.

However, her experience in the industry dates back more than 30 years, having guided her agency, which specialises in romance and celebratory travel, to prominence. She has featured in major publications and has appeared on several cable television shows offering advice on Caribbean weddings and honeymoons.

O’Neale has received recognition from major resort chains and suppliers for her sales and knowledge of their products, and was one of only 20 Travel Advisers selected by Travel Weekly to travel to Saudi Arabia last December.