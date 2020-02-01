Jeff E. Rubin Installed as 82nd Orange Bowl Committee President and Chair

MIAMI LAKES – Jeff E. Rubin was installed as the Orange Bowl Committee’s 82nd President and Chair on January 23, 2020 at Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables.

Rubin has been a member of the Orange Bowl Committee (OBC) since 2006 and succeeds Immediate Past President & Chair, José Romano.

Rubin will oversee the Committee’s continued commitment to the South Florida community, including a full slate of events, highlighted by the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 2, 2021.

The Orange Bowl invests more than $1 million in the South Florida community on an annual basis, funding a variety of community events, academic programs, scholarships and youth sports programs and initiatives.

Additionally, over the last 12 years, Orange Bowl legacy gift projects in conjunction with local municipalities and partner support have resulted in more than $16 million worth of improvements in five South Florida parks from Homestead to Belle Glade.

“To be entrusted by the members of this 87-year old organization as President and Chair is a prodigious responsibility. I am truly honored,” says Rubin. “The Orange Bowl Committee has held true to its mission and vision to promote South Florida by providing championship sporting events, premier entertainment and year round activities to inspire youth by engaging our community and enhancing the South Florida economy. In order to keep this commitment to serve South Florida, we must maintain the Capital One Orange Bowl as a top tier bowl game while also hosting College Football Playoff Semifinal games on a regular rotation, and leading a community-wide effort to bring additional National Championship games to our region.”

Rubin is a managing partner at Talianoff Rubin & Rubin, P.A., a law firm concentrating in workers’ compensation, creditors’ rights, collection, probate, real estate and general practice.

Prior to his current role, Rubin began his professional career as a paralegal at Spence Payne Masington Needle & Grossman, P.A. in 1988.

He also has been a member of the Florida Bar and the United States Southern District of Florida since 1989 as well as the Florida Workers’ Compensation Section of Florida Bar since 1991.

Jeff is also a host committee Board member for the College Football Playoff National Championship which will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Aside from the OBC, Rubin has been a Board member of the United States Sailing Center, a U.S. Olympic Training site in Miami since 1990 and served as President/Chairman of the Board from 1998-2009. He began sailing competitively at local, national and international levels in 1972 and remains active in the sport.

Other notable past community activities include President of the South Miami Hospital Associates and former associate member of South Miami Hospital Foundation.

Rubin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1986 from Boston University majoring in Political Science before attending the University of Miami School of Law where he finished with a Juris Doctorate Degree in May of 1989.

During his time as a Hurricane, Rubin was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, was a Student Orientation Advisor Member, a Hispanic Law Students Association Member and was on the Honor Council.