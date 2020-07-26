Bahamian Adrian LaRoda Named Acting Chair of Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organizations

NASSAU, Bahamas – Adrian LaRoda of Nassau, Bahamas is the Acting Chair of Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organizations and President of Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA).

Adrian is a very strong advocate for sustainable fishing and promotes EAF in the Bahamas.

Most recently he has been lobbying to have the sector declared an essential service during the pandemic to allow direct sales to the public instead of fish houses. Selling to the fish houses in these times will put fishers at a disadvantage in terms of maximum revenue.

Strong advocates like Mr. LaRoda are needed to promote ecosystem stewardship and support sustainable livelihoods

Adrian LaRoda is a man of action with a very distinct and accomplished track record in his chosen field.