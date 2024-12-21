Moblissa, Guyana – A group of diplomats in Guyana recently visited the Moblissa community. They toured the new dairy farm being built on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The diplomats also joined residents at their annual Christmas party.

The dairy farm is a project by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the LR Group, an international company. It represents a $20 million (US) investment. This farm will produce high-quality fresh cow’s milk. The milk will be processed and packaged at DDL’s Topco plant in Diamond. Production will start in the third quarter of 2025.

Lunch At The Farm

At a lunch at the farm, DDL’s executive chairman Mr. Komal Samaroo hosted the event. He is also the chairman of Demerara Dairies Inc. (DDI). The diplomats praised the project as a game changer for Guyana and the CARICOM region. They see it as a way to promote innovation and help with food security in the area.

The diplomats praised DDL for its vision in investing in the dairy farm. They also commended the detailed planning and effective management of the project.

In her remarks, IDB Resident Representative in Guyana, Ms. Lorena Solórzano Salazar pointed to the importance of ensuring ready market access within CARICOM for the milk and other products that will result from this investment.

“This project is being executed in a way that we can all be proud of, it is a model that can be replicated in other projects. The importance that you place on data on research is admirable. I have seen every element well thought out and we look forward to continued collaboration on this project,” said Ms. Johan David, Agri-Business and Value Chain Specialist, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Impact On The Community

Mr. Manoj Kumar, First Secretary/Officer in Charge of Commerce, Political and ITEC of the Indian High Commission congratulated DDL on the project as well as its ongoing processing of fruits for juices. He said India is interested in exploring with DDL areas of cooperation in the further development of the agriculture sector in Guyana.

Mr. Wendell Samuel, the CARICOM Assistant Secretary General for Economic Integration, Innovation, and Development, led a four-member team. He said the project could change the dairy sector across the region.

“We are currently rewriting the industrial policy for the region to ensure a level playing field and this project represents what we should be doing with respect to the industrial policies to facilitate investments such as this. What I see in this project is a whole lot of innovation which will help boost productivity,” he said.

Speaking at the community’s Christmas party the European Union Resident Representative in Guyana Ambassador Rene van Ness said the dairy project’s impact on the community is already being felt and encouraged residents to continue to support the project.

The Christmas party was held in the recently commissioned new Community Center funded by DDL during which the scores of residents serenaded their guests with several Christmas carols.

Ms. Debbie Todd spoke for the residents. She said the dairy project has made them feel positive. They are excited about getting electricity in the area. They also look forward to building a road that can be used in all weather. This road is important for the project and for the residents too.

The project is funding the installation of electric lines and poles into the farm which will allow for the Linden Electricity Company to provide electricity to the community for the first time.

Group of Diplomats

Accompanying the diplomats along with Mr. Samaroo were Demerara Bank Chief Executive Officer Dowlat Parbhu, IPED Chief Executive Officer Jagdesh Haripershad, DDL Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vasudeo Singh, Rami Ofer of the LR Group and DDL Government Affairs Adviser Wesley Kirton.