Empowering Local Craft Traders in Ocho Rios: A Mark Golding Tour

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On Wednesday, December 4th, Dr. Ryan Simpson – M.P. Candidate for N.E. St. Ann arranged for his party leader and leader of the opposition Mark Golding to tour the craft markets in the Ocho Rios region of Jamaica. These craft markets and artisans provide Jamaican craft products to mainly tourists as well as local Jamaicans.

The craft markets toured were Dunns River, Fern Gully, Coconut Grove, Pineapple, Old Ocho Rios and Ocho Rios. When asked why he brought Mark Golding to tour the craft Markets, M.P. Candidate Dr. Ryan Simpson said, “The craft vendors in Ocho Rios have been left out of the $4 billion tourism industry because the major players hijack the industry, leaving out the local craft traders and artisans.”

Mark Golding spent an extensive time speaking with the craft traders and bought some products from them. Mr. Golding commented, “Jamaicans need to look after Jamaicans and the small business people are the bedrock of the economy and my administration will step in and establish a more fair term of trade for the industry.”

Accompanying Mr. Golding and Dr. Simpson were former tourism minister WykehamMcN eil and Senator Janice Allen, Shadow Minister of Tourism.