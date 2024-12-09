National News

Empowering Local Craft Traders in Ocho Rios: A Mark Golding Tour

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Craft Traders in Ocho Rios: A Mark Golding Tour
Opposition Leader Mark Golding tours craft markets with MP candidate Dr. Ryan Simpson.
Craft Traders in Ocho Rios: A Mark Golding Tour
Opposition Leader Mark Golding (R) tours craft markets with MP candidate Dr. Ryan Simpson.

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On Wednesday, December 4th, Dr. Ryan Simpson – M.P. Candidate for N.E. St. Ann arranged for his party leader and leader of the opposition Mark Golding to tour the craft markets in the Ocho Rios region of Jamaica. These craft markets and artisans provide Jamaican craft products to mainly tourists as well as local Jamaicans.

The craft markets toured were Dunns River, Fern Gully, Coconut Grove, Pineapple, Old Ocho Rios and Ocho Rios. When asked why he brought Mark Golding to tour the craft Markets, M.P. Candidate Dr. Ryan Simpson said, “The craft vendors in Ocho Rios have been left out of the $4 billion tourism industry because the major players hijack the industry, leaving out the local craft traders and artisans.”

Mark Golding spent an extensive time speaking with the craft traders and bought some products from them. Mr. Golding commented, “Jamaicans need to look after Jamaicans and the small business people are the bedrock of the economy and my administration will step in and establish a more fair term of trade for the industry.”

Accompanying Mr. Golding and Dr. Simpson were former tourism minister WykehamMcN eil and Senator Janice Allen, Shadow Minister of Tourism.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Hurricane Irma approaches the Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis urged to take precautions as Hurricane Irma approaches

September 4, 2017
urban vs suburban living in the UK

The Millennial Buyer’s Dilemma: Balancing Urban vs. Suburban Living in the UK

July 23, 2023

Haiti: UN troops rotation from Africa suspended to keep Ebola away

October 17, 2014
Jamaica’s 57th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations Across the United States

Jamaica’s 57th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations Across the United States

July 31, 2019
Back to top button