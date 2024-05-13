Prime Minister Andrew Holness Receives Honorary Doctorate from Delaware State University

by Derrick Scott

DOVER, Delaware – On Friday, May 10th Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by the Delaware State University, a privately governed, state-assisted historically black land-grant research university in Dover, Delaware.

The prime minister was awarded the honorary doctorate, following his address to the approximately 200 Doctoral and Masters graduates of which some 38 were Jamaican Doctoral candidates who participated in an international program put on by the university.

The Jamaican prime minister is the first head of government to receive the honor and to address the commencement ceremony in the 133 year history of the university.

In presenting the honorary degree the president of Delaware State University Dr. Tony Allen said the award was given for Mr. Holness’ service and commitment and dedication to Jamaica.

The University president also disclosed that he will be expanding the program to not only serve Africans in the United States but also Africans in the Diaspora.

Prime Minister Holness urged the graduates to look at challenges as opportunities to be discovered, while obstacles are sometimes steppingstones and our struggles are often time exercises in our quest to move forward and make us stronger. “Our point of view and our perception may not be the full picture of reality; hence we can benefit immensely from approaching our problems from a different point of view. To achieve this, we must accept that regardless of how much knowledge we believe we possess, there is still more to learn, so we must open our minds to new ideas,” Prime Minister Holness told the graduates. “Our understanding is never sufficient so we must seek advice and have the patience to listen and learn from the experience of others. Sometimes a different point of view can be achieved by having the humility to step back from a problem. This is how we gain perspective, the holistic view, the ability to see the picture from the eyes of others, the ability to see the picture outside of the frame,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks as well as the member of parliament for St. Mary West, Robert Montague.