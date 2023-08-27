MOBLISSA, Guyana – Guyana’s Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have reached agreement on the protocols for Veterinary Health Certificates for the export of cattle to Guyana from US thus paving the way for the purchase of milking cows for the state-of-the-art dairy farm being set up here to produce fresh cow’s milk by the last quarter of 2024. The project is a joint venture between Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the LR Group of Israel.

Work is progressing satisfactorily on the US$16M project with land clearing and preparation of the first 100 acres currently in progress. Tenders for internal works on the site including road and related construction, equipment supply and additional land clearing are currently being evaluated and contracts will be awarded by the end of the month.

New Dairy Farming Methods

This project introduces to Guyana a new and unique method of dairy farming under which instead of grazing, the cows are fed a diet of nutritional food grown on the farm, pens are temperature controlled to ensure their comfort and each animal is monitored electronically to ensure its health. This method is designed to ensure a “happy cow” that will produce better quality and higher volumes of fresh milk.

Site Visit

President of Guyana Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali recently visited the site of the state-of-the art dairy farm.

During His Excellency’s visit he witnessed land clearing operations currently being undertaken on the first 100 acres of the project and received a detailed update on the implementation schedule leading up to milk production by October 2024.

The President and his team which included National Security Advisor Capt. Gerry Gouveia held wide ranging discussions with the executive team of the new company- Demerara Dairies Inc. (DDI) which included Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo, Finance Director Vasudeo Singh, Project Manager Rami Ofer of the LR Group and Project Coordinator Wesley Kirton.

The interaction focused on issues such as a mechanism for knowledge transfer to Guyanese; rehabilitation of the roadway into Moblissa and the widening of the bridge across the Moblissa creek; electricity supply; the rehabilitation of a water well; and an idea advanced by His Excellency to have small farmers along the Soesdyke-Linden highway, particularly women become engaged in dairy farming.

Mr. Samaroo expressed the company’s gratitude for President Ali’s visit to the site and for the on-the-spot decisions which were taken to facilitate progress on the project.

On hand during the visit was a team from Guyana Power and Light (GPL) headed by acting Chief Executive Officer Loris Natoo. A proposal for the extension of electricity supply into the area has been submitted by the Linden Electricity Company and is currently under review by GPL.