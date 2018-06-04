Jamaica’s Premier Business Event Attracts High Profile Speakers

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness to Keynote Third Jamaica Investment Forum

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A mix of high profile local and international speakers have been confirmed for the nation’s premier business event, the Jamaica Investment Forum (JIF), scheduled to take place in

Montego Bay, Jamaica, June 12-14, 2018.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, The Most Honorable Andrew Holness, will deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Jamaica Investment Forum Speakers

The stellar list of speakers includes international investors Wes Edens, Co-Founder of ‎Fortress Investment Group; Bob Dechant, CEO of Ibex and Andrew Chapman, Founder of Chapman Ventures. Among the list of Jamaican investors confirmed are: Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman of the Economic Growth Council; Yoni Epstein, CEO of Itel-BPO Solutions; Omar Azan, CEO of Boss Furniture Company Limited; Grantley St. John Stephenson, CEO of Kingston Wharves and Stephen Price, Managing Director of FLOW Jamaica.

JAMPRO’s President Diane Edwards said the Jamaica Investment Forum’s speakers and panels would represent the best of Jamaica and the island’s growing economy. “We want to reveal to investors the untapped possibilities in Jamaica and demonstrate that we have significant business opportunities with an equally advantageous ecosystem, which includes a vibrant economy with brilliant talent and many developments taking place. The roster of speakers for JIF 2018 will give investors an excellent representation of Jamaica’s progression, and I believe their stories will support our goal to secure investment leads at the conference.” JAMPRO President Diane Edwards

Jamaica Investment Forum – Government Speakers

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, The Hon. Audley Shaw, will set the stage with a presentation on the benefits of investing in Jamaica.

Other government ministers will be speaking at the event to shed light on the country’s economic progress and opportunities for business in Jamaica. Among them are The Hon. Dr. Nigel Clarke, Minister of Finance & Public Service; The Hon. Karl Samuda, Minister of Economic Growth and Job Creation; The Hon. Daryl Vaz, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, and Dr. The Hon. Andrew Wheatley, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology.

During the three-day conference, the speakers will participate in 14 sessions covering Jamaica’s business landscape. The country’s advancements in technology, economic growth strategy and growing business potential will be explored by the panelists.

Investors in attendance will get the opportunity to speak with persons who have already invested in Jamaica, as well as view testimonials from others.

The Jamaica Investment Forum is being held with support from headline sponsors: JAMPRO, Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP) which is a project of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, New Fortress Energy and Scotiabank Jamaica Ltd.

