Citizenship Drive for residents in Miramar and Pembroke Pines

Miramar – Miramar Mayor, Wayne Messam, in collaboration with SEIU Florida and Florida New Americans, are hosting a citizenship drive to help residents living in Miramar and Pembroke Pines become US Citizens.

Mayor Messam stated that “The opportunity to become an American Citizen is a sacred privilege. I encourage every permanent resident who is interested to attend this event and perhaps you may decide to join the millions of naturalized citizens who enjoy the full benefits of being an American.”

This two day event will prepare residents by providing them with information needed.

On Friday, June 16 residents can pick up a list of documents needed to start the process from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Miramar Library.

On Saturday, June 17 come out and get assistance with completing the N-400 Naturalization application with attorneys present at the Miramar Library.

Residents can also apply for a waiver to avoid paying the government fee if currently receiving public benefits by bringing their DCF benefits letter. Low income residents may bring their last Tax Return to qualify for a chance to obtain a fee reduction.

Citizenship Drive Events

Information Session – Friday, June 16

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Miramar Library

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

Citizenship Drive – Saturday, June 17

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Miramar Library

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025