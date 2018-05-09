Jamaica Nurses of Florida Receives Jamaica’s PM Medal of Appreciation Award

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Just in time for National Nurses Week (May 6 – 13), the Jamaica Nurses’ Association of Florida (JNAF) was one of eight recipients of Jamaica’s Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation for Service to Jamaica in recognition of their contribution in nation building.

JNAF President, Ms. Joan Howard was on hand to receive the prestigious award from Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Andrew Holness, MP., at the recent Awards Ceremony, held last Wednesday (Apr. 25) at Jamaica House, Kingston.

NAF members began Nurses Week last Sunday (May 7) with a Thanksgiving Service at the Parkwood Baptist Church in Miami Gardens where the founding member, Ms. Joyce Wright and all past presidents were honored and had a chance to formally celebrate their National Honour.

Ms. Wilson congratulated the team of professionals and commended them for “their dedicated leadership and enthusiastic volunteer spirit” to the South Florida community, the wider Diaspora community and their homeland Jamaica, since their establishment in 1983.

Expressing appreciation, Ms. Howard stated “it was a humbling experience to be bestowed with the prestigious public acknowledgement” and conveyed that the nurses will selflessly “continue to give back of our time, resources, knowledge and expertise especially in building healthy communities.” The nurses continue to enjoy a week of celebrating the pioneers in the profession throughout Nurses Week.

The Prime Minister presented a total of 65 awards to recipients in Jamaica and across the Diaspora for contribution to nation building and for service to the Diaspora. Among the awardees were the Florida- based charitable and relief organization Food for the Poor, and Mrs. Beverly Ford, Jamaica’s former Honorary Consul, Houston, Texas.