JAMPRO to host 3rd staging of Jamaica Investment Forum

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica’s trade and investment promotions agency, JAMPRO, will be hosting the 3rd staging of the Jamaica Investment Forum in Montego Bay, Jamaica on June 12-14, 2018.

The Jamaica Investment Forum, to be held under the auspices of The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, will promote 6 priority sectors for investment and host 200 international investors.

Jamaica Investment Forum Opportunities

With the event’s theme being “Connect for Business”, JIF 2018 will be one of Jamaica’s key platforms to connect new investors to Jamaican projects and cement the decisions of investors that have already indicated preliminary investment interest in the country.

Investment opportunities in Outsourcing, Manufacturing, Agribusiness, Tourism, Logistics and Energy will be presented at the conference.

The first two stagings of the Jamaica Investment Forum created 7000 jobs and attracted over US$300M in investment projects. 46 investment leads were generated from both JIF 2012 and 2015 across several sectors, including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Tourism and Infrastructure.

JAMPRO’s President, Diane Edwards, noted that the Agency intends to work even harder to attract even greater investments into the Jamaican economy, which have a broader reach and therefore a more fulsome impact, with JIF being a major strategy to achieving this.

She said, “For this staging of JIF, we want to continue to generate investment projects that can impact a broad sector of society. To do this, we will illuminate Jamaica’s economic path for investors and give them a new perspective on the country’s business opportunities. We will also shed light on our digital readiness, our homegrown multinationals, the country’s recent economic achievements and other highlights of the growing economy.” Ms. Edwards noted that 39 projects will be promoted at the conference.

The JAMPRO President went on to say that JIF 2018 is the perfect place for Jamaica to promote its capabilities in business and encourage the development in new projects.

She said, “JIF 2018 is really Jamaica’s opportunity to show the best of our business brand and to change the image of Jamaica as just a place of sun, sand and sea. There are great things happening in the sectors we will promote, and I believe that after sharing the Jamaican business story with attendees, they will see the opportunities that are available and become an investment partner in Jamaica. We are definitely excited about the possibilities that await at JIF 2018.”

Jamaica Investment Forum Sponsors

The Jamaica Investment Forum is being held with support from Headline Sponsors: JAMPRO, Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP) which is a project of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, New Fortress Energy and Scotiabank Jamaica Ltd; Platinum Sponsors: Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Kingston Wharves Limited and Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ); Gold Sponsors: Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), GK Capital Management Ltd , Heart Trust/NTA, Cable and Wireless Business, Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd , PWC , Montego Bay Convention Centre, J Wray and Nephew Ltd, Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) and Port Authority of Jamaica; Hotel Partner: Iberostar Resorts; and Media Partner: The Business Year.

