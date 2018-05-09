Join Global Business Luminaries at the Destination Experience – Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Since its inception 4 years ago, the Destination Experience and the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) have maintained a harmonious relationship of mutual support due to their collective interest in driving sustainable development for Jamaica.

The AFJ has been the exclusive philanthropic partner of the Destination Experience and proudly supports this mission.

The platform is designed to drive a paradigm shift in the economic outlook of Jamaica and the Caribbean by offering accelerated networks granting high-level market access resulting in partnerships and investment.

The Visionaries’ Summit will feature global experts sharing their experience managing the dynamics of an ever changing world.

Hosted under the theme ‘Jamaica’s Global Economic Renaissance’ we have put together an unparalleled roster of brilliant minds delivering keynotes, fireside chats and expert panels through energetic forum.

Destination Experience Speakers

Chris Blackwell – Founder and Chairman, Island Outpost: Legendary Business Luminary noted for his involvement in Bob Marley’s career

Legendary Business Luminary noted for his involvement in Bob Marley’s career Reginald Brown – Senior Managing Director, Cantor FitzGerald: Reggie is often referred to as the Godfather of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) by publications including Bloomberg, Forbes and WSJ. Reginald’s trading desk oversees over US$1 trillion of the US$2.4 trillion annual ETF market.

Reggie is often referred to as the Godfather of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) by publications including Bloomberg, Forbes and WSJ. Reginald’s trading desk oversees over US$1 trillion of the US$2.4 trillion annual ETF market. Jeff Pulver – Founder, Vonage; Vice Chairman, Alchemist: Jeff Pulver changed the way the world communicates with the creation of Vonage, a pioneer in Voice of Internet Protocol (VOIP). He sold the company and is now an angel investor with tremendous focus and interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Jeff Pulver changed the way the world communicates with the creation of Vonage, a pioneer in Voice of Internet Protocol (VOIP). He sold the company and is now an angel investor with tremendous focus and interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Michael Capponi, Founder and Chairman, The Capponi Group: A nightlife Impresario, Michael has contributed significantly to the rebirth of South Beach and development in South Florida through his involvement with a number of storied nightlife operations and real estate developments. He is also well known for his humanitarian work, primarily in Haiti through his Global Empowerment Mission Initiative.

A nightlife Impresario, Michael has contributed significantly to the rebirth of South Beach and development in South Florida through his involvement with a number of storied nightlife operations and real estate developments. He is also well known for his humanitarian work, primarily in Haiti through his Global Empowerment Mission Initiative. Dr. Bernard Harris – Founder and Managing Director, Versalius Ventures: A ten year veteran of NASA, Dr. Harris was the first African American to enter space. He’s gone on to lead a successful career in entrepreneurship and investing with a particular focus on telemedicine.

A ten year veteran of NASA, Dr. Harris was the first African American to enter space. He’s gone on to lead a successful career in entrepreneurship and investing with a particular focus on telemedicine. Nandi Witter-Byer – Director, Global Technology Investment Banking, Barclays: Nandi’s coverage universe includes companies such as unicorn tech companies including AirBnB, GoDaddy and Snapchat.

Nandi’s coverage universe includes companies such as unicorn tech companies including AirBnB, GoDaddy and Snapchat. Lo Toney – Partner, Google Ventures (GV): Lo is a seasoned tech executive and former partner in Comcast Ventures as well as former GM of Zynga Poker. He specializes in e-commerce, mobile messaging investments.

Lo is a seasoned tech executive and former partner in Comcast Ventures as well as former GM of Zynga Poker. He specializes in e-commerce, mobile messaging investments. Auliana Poon – Founder and Managing Partner, Tourism Intelligence: Auliana’s work has led to establishment of numerous ground breaking tourism solutions from the Caribbean, through to Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Auliana’s work has led to establishment of numerous ground breaking tourism solutions from the Caribbean, through to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. John Koetsier – Award Winning Forbes’ Journalist: John is a mobile economist who has chronicled the rise of the mobile economy and consults extensively with many leading tech firms.

John is a mobile economist who has chronicled the rise of the mobile economy and consults extensively with many leading tech firms. Hon. Douglas Orane – Former Chairman and CEO, GraceKennedy Group Ltd: Douglas is revered for his leadership of GraceKennedy, where he helped shape the organization into a world class global consumer group in food and regionally in financial services.

American Friends of Jamaica is delighted to invite you to attend the Destination Experience Visionaries’ Summit, May 17-19 2018 in Kingston, Jamaica – as seen in Forbes.

See also: The Destination Experience Develops International Business For Jamaica

Destination Experience Schedule of Events

Thursday, May 17th

Opening Reception at the new pool at the Spanish Court Hotel – 7pm to 10pm (With any ticket purchased)

Friday, May 18th

Visionaries’ Summit @ The Worthington at the Spanish Court Hotel – 9am to 5pm (US$400)

Masters’ of Industry Reception with Chris Blackwell @ a Private Residence – 7:30pm onward. (US$250)

All Access – includes Visionaries’ Summit and Masters’ of Industry Reception (US$500)

Saturday May 19th

Influencer’s Community Dinner – A unique dining experience, featuring a special

Click here to view full agenda