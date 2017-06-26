Dr. Denzil Douglas to deliver Third Annual Emancipation Day Lecture in St. Maarten

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –St. Kitts and Nevis’ former Prime Minister, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas is the keynote speaker at the Third Annual Emancipation Day Lecture at University of St. Martin (USM) in Dutch St. Maarten.

He has been invited by the Independence for St. Martin Foundation (ISMF) to speak on the theme, “The Realities of Independence” on Saturday July 1st 2017 at 8:00pm.

Dr. Douglas, currently, the Leader of the Opposition, served as Prime Minister of the Federation St. Kitts and Nevis from July 1995 to February 2015 and remains one of his country’s noted political leaders.

Dr. Douglas is also a medical doctor and his book Coming of Age: Speeches by Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis was published in 2009.

“It is an honour to have the former PM of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis accept our invitation and to share with the people of St. Maarten the critical, behind the scenes, first hand and collective experiences of the most recent nation in the Caribbean to gain political independence,” said ISMF President Joseph H. Lake, Jr.

“Admission is free to the Emancipation Day Lecture at USM. We’re inviting all of the St. Maarten people to attend. There will be a question-answer period with Dr. Douglas and a reception for the people to meet and talk with our keynote speaker,” said Lake following his appearance on the Culture Time radio programme on Sunday.

In addition to the ISMF lecture, the St. Martin Emancipation Day schedule of Saturday, July 1, is packed with family, officials, church and cultural foundation activities in observing and celebrating the island-wide Emancipation of St. Maarten/St. Martin people from slavery since 1848, said Rhoda Arrindell, author of Language, Culture and Identity in St. Martin.

The official wreath laying at the Freedom statue roundabout at W.J.A. Nisbeth Road and Sucker Garden Road takes place in the early morning of July 1.

The annual Emancipation Day family picnic at Emilio Wilson Park will start at 1:00pm, also on Saturday. The programme includes dance, song and musical performances by popular artistes, poetry, traditional food and drink and a fashion show of clothing from St. Martin’s “Traditional Period” (1848-1963), said organizer and head of the Voices foundation Nkosazana Illis.