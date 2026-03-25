Team Jamaica Bickle Co-Founder Blane Stoddard to be Honored

NEW YORK, NY – Team Jamaica Bickle is proud to announce that distinguished philanthropist and co-founder, Blane Stoddard, will be honored at its upcoming Labor of Love Resilience Gala. Stoddard, will serve as Guest Speaker at the highly anticipated fundraising luncheon.

The luncheon will take place on Sunday, April 12, at Crest Hollow Country Club, beginning at 12:00 noon. Patron of this year’s event is Sandra Brunson of the Second Round Foundation.

The event will bring together supporters, community leaders, and patrons in celebration of resilience, service, and nation-building.

Penn Relay

It will also serve as a final push towards its fundraising efforts in support of the Annual Penn Relay Carnival in Philadelphia. The relay is April 23-25, 2026 at Franklin Field.

Mr. Stoddard, a driving force behind Team Jamaica Bickle’s impactful work, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “I am humbled to be selected for the Team Jamaica Award for 2026. As long as I am able, I will continue to support and give back to good causes such as Team Jamaica Bickle. The names of the young people that we have worked with, including Veronica Campbell-Brown, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Usain Bolt, are proof of our successful model.”

The afternoon promises a dynamic and engaging program, with entertainment provided by VP Records and Road International. The event will be guided by esteemed emcees Leslyann Samuel and Miguel Melbourne.

Sponsorship Support

Team Jamaica Bickle sincerely thanks its valued sponsors for their support. These sponsors are BFW Property Group and Caribbean Food Delights. They also include New York Life and Second Round Foundation. The list also includes Sun Coast Beach Club and Resorts World New York City.

Labor of Love Resilience Gala Tickets

Tickets for the Labor of Love Resilience Gala are now available. Patrons are encouraged to secure their seats by visiting www.teamjamaicabickle.org. This special event underscores Team Jamaica Bickle’s ongoing commitment to supporting Jamaican athletes and fostering excellence through community-driven initiatives.