The lovers rock king headlines his first full Kingston concert in more than a decade on Dec. 27, with Marcia Griffiths, Christopher Martin and Tanya Stephens.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Beres Hammond, OJ, is coming home. The lovers rock great will headline Love Note on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2026, at the Old Golf Academy in New Kingston. Organizers bill it as his first full concert in the Jamaican capital in more than a decade. Hammond’s Harmony House is presenting the show, which puts four of Jamaica’s most distinctive voices on one stage for a night of live reggae.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

The Love Note lineup:

Beres Hammond (headliner)

Marcia Griffiths

Christopher Martin

Tanya Stephens

Beres Hammond Brings the Lovers Rock Classics Home

Love Note is billed as the ultimate lovers rock experience, and Hammond’s signature sound is at the center of the evening. Songs like Rockaway and They Gonna Talk have become singalongs for more than one generation of fans. Kingston audiences will now get to hear the voice behind those records live in the city again.

For fans who have waited more than 10 years to see Hammond headline in Kingston, the show is a chance to close out 2026 singing along with him.

Marcia Griffiths, the Queen of Reggae, Joins the Bill

Griffiths, known as the Queen of Reggae, has a voice that helped shape Jamaican music across generations. She and Hammond go back a long way on record, too: he appears on several tracks of her Marcia Griffiths & Friends album, including Closer and Dearest.

Christopher Martin and Tanya Stephens Round Out the Night

Christopher Martin brings his modern take on reggae and romance. Tanya Stephens brings the frank storytelling that made her one of Jamaica’s sharpest songwriters. Her spot on the bill has extra weight: in August 2025, she and Hammond released Love Story, their first official studio recording together.

ROK Hotel Kingston Offers a Fan Giveaway

Love Note is sponsored by Ascend Innovations, ROK Hotel, Fesco, Irie FM, Kool FM and Mello FM.

ROK Hotel Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is running a giveaway tied to the concert. The winner gets a two-night weekend stay for two in one of the hotel’s suites.

“Love Note brings together so much of what makes Kingston special — its music, culture, warmth and ability to create memorable shared experiences,” said Ahmit Mahbubani, general manager of ROK Hotel Kingston. “Partnering with the event in its inaugural year felt like a natural fit for ROK Hotel Kingston, particularly as we welcome both Jamaicans and international visitors to experience the city during the festive season.”

Love Note Event Details