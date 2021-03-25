Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton to Host Medical Marijuana Industry Summit

[TAMARAC] – Marlon Bolton, the City of Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, invites the community to a Medical Marijuana Summit offering insight from a panel of industry experts.

The Tamarac Medical Marijuana Summit will take place virtually, Thursday, April 8, from 6 – 7 p.m. Attendees will gain knowledge of medical marijuana dispensary operations, financial components and business zoning. Guests will also learn industry-specific state and local regulations.

“I encourage all Tamarac residents to attend this very timely and informative summit,” said Bolton. “The medical marijuana industry is growing rapidly. Our city, like many others throughout the state, must position itself to learn all aspects of what this emerging industry could mean for our community.”

Panel of Experts

The event’s panel of experts and special guests includes Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture; Maxine Calloway, the City of Tamarac’s Director of Community Development; David McPherson, District Leader of Primerica Financial Services; and Daniel Sparks, Director of Compliance at Trulieve.

Online Registration

To attend this free virtual event, register online at https://city-tamarac-medical-marijuana-summit-2021.eventbrite.com. The event can be viewed in real-time at www.tamarac.org/tv or https://www.facebook.com/tamarac.florida .