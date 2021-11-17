FDP Chair Manny Diaz Congratulates Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Today (Nov. 16), the state officially certified the Nov.2 Congressional District 20 Special Primary Election naming Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick the winner of the Democratic primary. The special primary was set in motion with the passing of Rep. Alcee Hastings, who represented that district for 27 years.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz issued the following statement congratulating Cherfilus-McCormick:

“I want to congratulate Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick for winning this hard-fought primary; and thank you to all of the other Democrats who competed to replace the once-in-a-lifetime leader, the late Congressman Alcee Hastings. In the end democracy won, showing us once more that every vote counts.”

“I look forward to helping Mrs. Cherfilus-McCormick win the general election on January 11 and her becoming South Florida’s first Haitian-American elected to Congress, giving a representative voice to an important part of our Democratic coalition and our broader coalition on a range of issues important to Florida such as access to healthcare, fixing our roads, affordable housing, education and good-paying jobs, among others.”