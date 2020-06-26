U.S. Deportees and Emmanuel Constant Could Be A Disaster For Haiti, Said Leaders

by Bob Duval

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Back in April 2020, Haiti received a deportation flight on a Thursday from the United States of 129 Haitian-American, including minors, days later after three deportees who arrived on the previous flight tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Sadly, Haiti already has had COVID-19 deaths during this time, and no way the country was strong enough to receive COVID-19 patients from the United States.

According to reports, Werley Nortreus, who is a political leader in Haiti spoke out about the situation. Even other leaders across Haiti are demanding answers about this situation because a country like Haiti couldn’t afford any more deaths because of a lack of hospitals and proper equipment. “I hope the Trump administration and DHS understand the fact that Haiti cannot receive more COVID-19 patients at this time because Haiti already has more than 5 deaths”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

Also on Monday, May 11, 2020, the U.S. sent more deportees to Haiti again, including a dangerous criminal with the name of Emmanuel “Toto” Constant, who has been living in the U.S. and was serving sentences for crimes he committed. The death squad leader ‘Toto’ was blocked by the Haitian Government during the time but the other deportees were allowed entry. Unfortunately, weeks later after Toto was banned in Haiti, on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, the Trump administration finally got Emmanuel “Toto” Constant in Haiti.

According to the Miami Herald, the former death squad leader Emmanuel “Toto” Constant was deported from the United States on Tuesday and arrested as soon as he landed in Haiti, where he faces murder and torture charges stemming from killings committed during the political upheaval of the 1990s that involved the US government.

However, Emmanuel “Toto” Constant did not say a word as he was placed into a police vehicle, where one officer held a mobile phone up to Constant’s ear so he could talk to an unidentified person before he was taken away for questioning. Emmanuel “Toto” Constant was among 24 deported migrants who landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the fourth such flight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, director of Haiti’s migration office. However, most leaders in Haiti believe that the deportees with a dangerous criminal background and Emmanuel “Toto” Constant might be a danger for Haiti if they don’t behave the proper way.

Haitian leaders across Haiti demanded answers about the deportees with positive COVID-19 entering the country because Haiti won’t be able to handle more COVID-19 patients with low types of equipment. “Where is the Haitian Government? What are they doing for Haiti? How can they accept such things in Haiti?”, said Jimmy on Bon Déjeuner! Radio and BDR! Live.

Critics of the Haitian government blame it for not standing up to the administration of President Donald Trump which has backed President Jovenel Moise throughout the violent protests that have rocked his term in office. However, Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe has said repeatedly the deportees have the right to come home but they must behave the proper way with the police so their returns don’t end up being a disaster for Haiti.

According to the new rules, made public this week, they must present proof of a negative coronavirus test and pay to be quarantined for 14 days at one of two Port-au-Prince hotels designated by the government.