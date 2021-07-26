Island Sea Fest & Royal Caribbean Int’l will cruise to Trinidad’s Carnival in 2023

[MIAMI] – Island Sea Fest has just announced a partnership with the world’s leading cruise line, Royal Caribbean International, for an eleven night cruise that features a five night stop at the magical celebration that is Trinidad’s famous Carnival in February 2023.

The cruise departs from beautiful San Juan, Puerto Rico (Wednesday Feb 15th 2023). Plus, five nights in Trinidad during the peak of the island’s Carnival celebrations. The itinerary also offers three additional exotic stops in Tobago, Barbados, and St. Lucia. Returning to San Juan on Sunday, Feb 26th 2023.

This unique island excursion to the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ features an all-inclusive onboard pricing structure. This includes: base cruise fare, taxes, fees, gratuities, beverages, meals, onboard parties, WiFi, and basic travel insurance.

The upcoming Trinidad Carnival cruise experience encompasses two weekends resulting in less time away from work for guests i.e. only 7 vacation days needed for an 11night extravaganza.

Island Sea Fest Itinerary:

WED San Juan, Puerto Rico – departs 8:30 pm THU Cruising FRI Port of Spain, Trinidad – arrives 4:00 am SAT Port of Spain, Trinidad SUN Port of Spain, Trinidad MON Port of Spain, Trinidad TUE Port of Spain, Trinidad departs – 12:00 am WED Scarborough, Tobago – arrives 8:00 am departs 7:00 pm THU Bridgetown Barbados – arrives 8:00 am departs 7:00 pm FRI Castries, St. Lucia – arrives 8:00 am departs 7:00 pm SAT Cruising SUN San Juan, Puerto Rico – arrives 6:00 am

Special “Hold Your Spot” Offer

Starting Jul. 19th , 2021, a Hold Your Spot special offer for two easy payments of $175US per person, will be available on the Island Sea Fest website.

Once the full reservations system is launched on Sept 2nd , 2021, all Hold Your Spot guests will be granted priority access for first stateroom choices and fees will be converted into credits that guests can apply towards their full reservation cost.

Should a guest not wish to proceed with a reservation, the Hold Your Spot fee is fully refundable, less a $120US administration fee, until Sept. 1st, 2021. Affordable stateroom payment plans start at $181US per month, and should guests require more time to pay after the cruise, a payment plan partner will offer a variety of flexible options.

Island Sea Fest will offer basic travel insurance. In addition, for a small upgrade fee, guests will have the option to enhance the plan to a “cancel for any reason”. Coverage will be directly through the insurance carrier.

Visit islandseafesttrinidad.com for more information and sign-up to be notified when bookings open to the public.

