Jazz in the Gardens adds Nelly, Keyshia Cole, Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton to line-up

Miami Gardens – The 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival, presented by the City of Miami Gardens, has announced its day-by-day lineup, as well as announcing the addition of Nelly (who’s set will be a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his album, Country Grammar).

Also added is Keyshia Cole, Mike Philips and Mark Allen Felton, who join previously announced performers Mary J Blige, Jill Scott (who’s set will include a nod to her first album “Who is Jill Scott”’s 20th anniversary).

Charlie Wilson, H.E.R, Kirk Franklin, The Roots with Bilal & Uncle Luke, SWV, and Stokely from Mint Condition will all be performing at Hard Rock Stadium on March 14-15, 2020.

Nationally syndicated radio personality Rickey Smiley returns as host for the 2020 Jazz in the Gardens Festival.

Tickets on sale now at www.jazzinthegardens.com

For Jazz in the Gardens’ 15th milestone year, Live Nation Urban and Live Nation Miami have signed on as partners to produce the incredibly popular and internationally celebrated Jazz in the Gardens festival in the City of Miami Gardens, the home of the 2020 Super Bowl and the Miami Tennis Open.

“Jazz in the Gardens celebrates its 15th Anniversary in 2020 and we are very excited! This year’s festival has a stellar lineup of Grammy award winning artists. Not only is it the City’s signature event, it’s also how we say “hello” to the world, as we draw thousands of people from all over the globe to party with us. We look forward to seeing you on March 14th and 15th,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

“We are honored to partner with Mayor Gilbert and the city of Miami Gardens on the 15th anniversary of Jazz In The Gardens”, said Brittany Flores, President of Live Nation – Miami, “The event is a staple here in South Florida and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event”.

“As a talent manager, our clients have performed at Jazz in the Gardens many times over the past 15 years” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, “so when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited to be part of the team that will take the festival to the next level. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that city of Miami Gardens has with this event”.

Jazz in the Gardens day by day lineup

Saturday March 14th

Mary J Blige

Charlie Wilson

Nelly

Stokely

Keyshia Cole

Mark Allen Felton

Sunday March 15