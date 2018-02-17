Calabar’s Class of 1980 Presents An Evening of Wine, Cheese and Art with the Gentlemen of Calabar

Hollywood, Florida –Calabar’s Class of 1980, in association with the Calabar High School Alumni Association Florida Chapter, will present “An Evening of Wine, Cheese and Art with the Gentlemen of Calabar” on February 24, 2018, at Mangrove Hall in the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Florida.

The evening starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 11:00 p.m.

This will be a unique and exquisite evening of sipping fine wines with specially prepared food pairings, exquisite hors d’oeuvres and cheeses, along with an art exhibition, music and live entertainment.

“This is our fourth event and it is our major fundraiser annually. It promises to outdo last year’s staging,” said Karl Thompson, Event Chair.

“There is simply not another event like this on the Caribbean American calendar in South Florida. Expect to treat not only your taste buds but your eyes and ears as well. There will be wine sommeliers sharing knowledge of the featured wines and food & cheese pairings, scrumptious food stations, live vocal & spoken-word artists along with several well-known Jamaican artists with their original works. All of this, in a cocktail chic setting. It will be quite an evening.”

The event will also provide an opportunity to honor Arthur J. Edgar, Calabar Headmaster, 1972-1980 who made such an impact during formative years of many alumni. The Principal of Calabar High School, Albert J. Corcho, will also be in attendance.

Admission donation is $50 pre-sold. Event tickets are available online at Calabar Class of 1980 or by contacting 954-779-6324.

Sponsorship and advertisement opportunities are still available. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Calabar High School programs.