South African Musical ‘AFRICA UMOJA The Spirit of Togetherness’ at The Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR – AFRICA UMOJA The Spirit of Togetherness, a story of the African continent and its unbreakable spirit, is set to arrive in South Florida for its one and only American appearance Tuesday, February 25th through Sunday, March 1st 2020 at the Miramar Cultural Center in celebration of Black History Month.

Sponsored by Cox Media Group and Aetna, the production is presented by and benefits The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc.

“All children should have access to opportunities that will help them thrive academically and socially. The Embrace Girls Foundation fills this need in underserved and low-income communities, ensuring that the students they serve are exposed to important and meaningful academic, wellness and enrichment programs,” said Richard Weiss, Aetna’s market president in Florida.

“Aetna is proud to support this organization, while building on our longstanding commitment to celebrate Black history.”

Aetna is not alone in its support. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives; The Links, Inc., Miami-Dade Chapter; Black Professionals Network (BPN); WMBM-Gospel AM 1490; and Jesus People Full of Faith Ministries all have committed to hosting shows encouraging their members to support.

WPLGTV Local 10 and Miami-Dade County District 1 Commissioner, Barbara J. Jordan are sponsoring students to attend Educational Day Shows and Commissioner Jordan is also sponsoring a pre-retirement evening show for her Miami Gardens constituents.

“We are extremely humbled to have the support these individuals and companies,” says Velma R. Lawrence, CEO/Founder of The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc., a South Florida based charity that provides after and during school academic, social, cultural and life skills training for girls who reside in underserved communities, at risk homes or, attend low performing schools adding “many of the families and students attending these shows may not have had the opportunity to share in this amazing cultural experience that embraces family, unity and most of all a cultural experience unmatched.”

Conceived by Todd Twala and Thembi Nyandeni and produced by Joe Theron, Africa Umoja was developed to educate a new generation of South Africans about their rich heritage and the power of unity (Umoja is the Swahili word for unity) by showcasing the glory days of South African music and dance that persisted even during the country’s hardships.

However, the show has become much more than either of its founders could ever have imagined, dazzling audiences and receiving standing ovations and breathtaking reviews in more than 50 countries across the globe over the last two decades.

Fueled by history, the cast of 33 young adults are arguably South Africa’s most versatile and dynamic singers, dancers and drummers, drawn from the myriad of cultures that compose their rural worlds.

The production will feature traditional love songs, lullabies, and internationally acclaimed choreography that narrates in passionate song and dance the moving tale of love and community that helped Black South Africans triumph during some of their country’s stormiest passages.

Audiences will experience life in townships through authentic tribal dancing, joyous gospel singing, explosive drumming and heartfelt performances in an exciting tribute to South Africa and the Zulu heritage.

Africa Umoja also celebrates South Africa’s freedom and democracy through a tribute to Nelson Mandela.

The production includes the song “Long Road to Freedom,” which was written in Mandela’s honor and performed to visuals of Mandela in jail on Robin Island and his release from Poslmor Prison in 1990.

In addition, there is a jaw-dropping tribute to America’s civil rights legend, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Africa Umoja carries the audience on a musical journey right up to “Kwaito,” the equivalent of American hip-hop in culture, fashion and expression that is the dynamic club climate of South Africa today.

The authentic pride spilling off the stage is utterly irresistible and a refreshing change to the norm of manufactured performances. Africa Umoja is a pulsating celebration of Black History from then until now, telling a story that every family anywhere can embrace.

The Miramar Cultural Arts Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida 33025.

Multiple performances are scheduled as follows:

Evening performances are Tuesday through Sunday at 7 P.M.;

Matinee performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2 P.M.;

Group Performances Booked at www.embracegirlpower.org include;

include; Educational Student performances @ 10:30 A.M. designated days;

Weekends from 11A.M. – 4 P.M., the Miramar Cultural Center will be transformed into the Africa Umoja Family Fun Village featuring the Island Boys Seafood Trucks Festival and a host of free family friendly vendors and activities.

All seats are reserved. Tickets are VIP Opening Night Gala: $100, $75 and $50; Weekday Nights: $60, $50, $25; Weekend Nights: $75, $65, $40; Educational Student Days: $15.

For Group Sales and Show Sponsorship Opportunities, email embraceu1@aol.com or call 877-466-4769.

Ticket information available at the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office at 954-602-4500 or www.ticketmaster.com.