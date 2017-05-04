Fort Lauderdale Celebrates Caribbean Culture During CaribStyle Week

Greater Fort Lauderdale Celebrates Caribbean Culture With 4th Annual Caribstyle Week, June 1-4, 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE – The bold styles and energy of the Caribbean will be on display as the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, in production with Aifos Agency, hosts the fourth annual CaribStyle Week, June 1-4, 2017.

The event series promises to showcase a dazzling array of the destination’s rich Caribbean style, creativity, fashion, music and food offerings.

“One of the unique things about Greater Fort Lauderdale is the diversity of its cultural offerings and CaribStyle Week is shining example of what the destination has to offer for visitors and locals alike,” said Albert Tucker, Vice President of Multicultural Business Development at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The vibrant food, fashion and music offerings will showcase the best of South Florida and it’s one of the reasons we’re thrilled to host this annual event.”

CaribStyle Week features a curated collection of high fashion Pop-Ups, Culinary and Entertainment Fusion Events Showcase the Destination’s Rich Caribbean Roots

CaribStyle Week kicks off on Thursday, June 1st, with Colors of the Caribbean, a Caribbean concert series taking place every Thursday in the month of June. Concertgoers can look forward to an entertaining evening featuring authentic Caribbean food, drinks, cultural performances and tropical island vibes. This free event will take place in ArtsPark in Hollywood, Florida.

On Friday June 2nd, the festivities continue with CaribStyle Designer Lunch, an event featuring networking opportunities and panel discussions with a number of designers representing the Caribbean islands, curated by Caribbean Style Week Creative Director Richard Young, a Caribbean Fashion Brand Ambassador who has worked in the industry for more than 25 years.

Later that evening, Carnival Rocks the Runway will heat things up with a runway style depiction of authentic Caribbean Carnival costumes and the designers, cultural performances and live music and entertainment.

CaribStyle Week’s signature food event, Epicurean by Design, returns on Saturday, June 3rd, fusing Caribbean food with fashion, all paired with tasty spirits and cocktails from the islands. This multifaceted event will showcase a variety of authentic Caribbean dishes prepared by some of the most notable chefs from the region vying for the “Best Dressed Plate” award. Epicurean by Design will also feature a runway fashion show highlighting some of the finest Caribbean designers and their capsule collections.

For the ultimate Caribbean Brunch experience, the Bikinis & Brunch event will be held poolside on Sunday, June 4th and will include authentic Caribbean brunch stations from across the Caribbean plus a swimwear and resort wear fashion show.

Bikinis & Brunch closes out the CaribStyle Week celebration, but additional Caribbean Heritage Month experiences can be enjoyed throughout the rest of June.

“Having the opportunity to work with various talented professionals from the Caribbean fashion industry gives me great pleasure. From the quality of clothing and accessories to the passion of the designers, we grow from strength to strength,” said Asa P. Sealy, Chief Specialist, Aifos Agency, Inc.

“CaribStyle Week aims to increase the domestic awareness of fashion offerings in the US from the Caribbean region, and then increase the global presence of this region’s designs. This is also an important milestone for cultural exchange between the United States and the Caribbean, especially in the height of celebrations for Caribbean Heritage Month. It’s an experience that our team undertakes with great pride.”