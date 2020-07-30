Reggae Legend Bunny Wailer Recovering from Second Stroke

by Howard Campbell

Kingston, Jamaica– Reggae legend Bunny Wailer is in the hospital recovering after suffering a second stroke last week, his manager Maxine Stowe told South Florida Caribbean News. She says his condition is stable.

Stowe disclosed that the 73 year-old Wailer suffered the stroke on July 21 and has been hospitalized since.

Wailer, whose real name is Neville Livingston, has received extensive treatment in Jamaica and Cuba after his first stroke in late 2018. He has appeared at high-profile events to accept awards from the government and independent organizations.

He was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2017 by the government. That is the fifth highest civic honor in the Caribbean country.

Known as Jah B, Wailer is the youngest of the three most famous Wailers, the others being Bob Marley and Peter Tosh who died in 1981 and 1987, respectively.

The group formed in the Kingston ghetto of Trench Town during the early 1960’s and included seven members. They had a number of hit songs in the ska and rocksteady eras such as Simmer Down, Lonesome Feeling and Thank You Lord.

After recording two albums (Catch A Fire and Burnin’) for Island Records in 1973, Wailer and Tosh left for solo careers. In 1976, Wailer released Blackheart Man, considered one of reggae’s seminal albums.

He has won three Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album.