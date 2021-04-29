Commissioner Monestime to host virtual event to kick off Haitian Cultural Heritage Month

[MIAMI-DADE] – In honor of Haitian Cultural Heritage Month, Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime will highlight the beauty of Haiti’s language, sights and sounds with a free virtual celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

The commissioner has partnered with North Miami Beach Vice Mayor Paule Villard, A Reflection of Me, Inc. and Juicing With Art to present Haiti Rhythm of Our Heartbeat: The Beauty Within.

Attendees will hear melodies from Haitian musician and singer-songwriter Beethova Obas, an award-winning artist. Obas is known for his rich mixture of Haitian, Cuban, and Brazilian rhythms all through the medium of jazz. There will also be a musical performance by international world reggae and Kompa artist Jean “ZEAL.”

Hosted by Eurica Betsy Ketant, the event will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Jowel Laguerre, an author, professor and linguist, and renowned multimedia artist Isaie “Zeek” Mathias, who will showcase his creative artwork. Early registrants will also be given the opportunity to create appetizing Haitian cuisines.

The event will take place on ZOOM and can also be accessed via Commissioner Monestime’s Facebook page and A Reflection of Me, Inc.’s Facebook and YouTube pages.